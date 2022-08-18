Do you remember the fad from about 10 years ago when everyone was growing their tomatoes upside down? The Topsy Turvy tomato planter was everywhere. They were a fairly simple yet clever device that purported to grow tremendous tomatoes with no digging, no weeding and no hassle. You simply filled the green tube-shaped bag with soil and planted your tomato plant sticking out from the bottom of it. Fertilize and water from the top and voila! You had yourself a little hanging tomato factory.

I never tried the Topsy Turvy but I did jump on another gardening fad this year: Mr Stacky! Have you heard of it? Mr Stacky is a vertical plant growing system made up of stacking, interlocking plastic trays, distributed by YP Supplier, LLC dba Mr Stacky. According to their website, the company was founded in 2009 by Yaping Xing Morgan and her husband, Robert Morgan. At that time, around 40 million gardeners were planting for food… fresh vegetables at their homes. Well, they had this clever idea about creating planters and hydroponic planting systems that would take up much less room than traditional gardens and grow houses. The sky was the limit so they reached for the sun with vertical planting. Mr Stacky was born.

