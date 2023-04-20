Divide, Transplant & Conquer!

Garden perennials are very generous when they’re happy with their home. The right soil, the right moisture and sun exposure means they’ll flourish. And many of them grow so well that they sometimes need to be divided to keep their size under control. The benefit for us gardeners is that we can share the wealth. The old garden rule of planting in masses for best visual effect can easily be satisfied by dividing existing plants and locating the smaller divisions near the parent plant.
Dividing and spreading out perennials out into other gardens within our own landscape also promotes good design because if that beautiful patch of blue Veronica looks striking in one bed, it will look just as beautiful in an adjoining bed as admirer’s brains note the continuity even if not consciously.
As we all know, sharing is caring, so it’s also wonderful to be able to share our perennials with other gardeners. Friends and family can benefit from your green thumb and if you run out of folks who want your Stella D’Oro daylily, you can also donate divisions to local garden clubs for their annual fundraisers. These are typically held in May before Memorial Day weekend.
Knowing which plants benefit from dividing and when it’s appropriate to do so takes some experience but there’s some easy general guidelines to follow. If a plant is rapidly spreading, a clump gets bigger every year or if it appears the center of the plant is dying out and new growth is only happening around the edges, these plants can be divided. Some likely candidates are daylilies, iris, ornamental grasses, bleeding heart, ferns, lily of the valley, any plants in the mint family, hellebores, phlox and so on.
In almost all cases, the earlier you divide a plant in the spring, the better. Ideally just as new growth has just started to emerge. The reason being that any dividing of a plant is going to cause stress to its root system. If you wait until a plant is fully leafed out, it will probably go through transplant shock and the leaves will wilt. Sometimes it’s unavoidable so giving the plant a good pruning just before dividing will lessen the visible shock. With only a quarter the roots it had before, the less stems and leaves it has to send water and nutrients to the better. New transplants also require frequent watering until the roots have re-established and begun to grow in their new location. It’s a good idea to hold off fertilizing new transplants. A flush of nutrients might be counterproductive. A slow, gentle recovery period is ideal.
With those plants that tend to die out in their center, a word of caution. They’re typically real rascals to divide. While bearded iris are a cinch to divide because their tubers virtually lay right on top of the ground, their moisture-loving Dutch cousin, commonly called flag iris, are complete beasts. Trying to get a round pointed shovel down into the roots of Dutch iris is virtually impossible. I’ve found it slightly easier to just dig around the whole clump and then pry it all out. Once you’ve hoisted that clump out onto the grass, get a bow saw or any saw with really jagged teeth. Then hold the clump sideways and cut right down the center. Then cut those halves in half again and so on. It is hard work.
Ornamental grasses are equally tough to divide but they usually need it every five years or so. I’ve got a nice Miscanthus Sinensis that’s about 36” in diameter with about a 16” dead spot in the center. That baby’s got to come out and soon.
I’ve had decent luck dividing peonies believe it or not. Yes, they’re fussy about the depth you plant them. Even slightly too deep and they’ll only produce foliage… no blooms. Some gardeners hesitate to mess around with a good, vibrant peony for fear of jinxing their good fortune. I had the opportunity several years ago to help a friend dig up and replant a peony garden that had grown for years along a stone wall. The bed had been neglected so it was overrun with weeds to the point we just had to dig the whole thing up and re-plant. For my efforts, I got to take home about a dozen small chunks of the plants that had detached from the main root ball. They all took and the following year I had loads of blossoms. Unfortunately, now my own peony garden is getting choked out by persistent ferns and I’m about to undertake the whole process again.
One last design note. When you’re siting where to plant your new divisions, think about the way native plants grow naturally. Create meandering drifts of a single variety. And plant odd numbers of a new patch of plants to again avoid unnatural looking uniformity. Since these divisions are essentially free, you can afford to plant that fifth clump of Shasta daisy.
