Divide, Transplant & Conquer!
Bigstock

Garden perennials are very generous when they’re happy with their home. The right soil, the right moisture and sun exposure means they’ll flourish. And many of them grow so well that they sometimes need to be divided to keep their size under control. The benefit for us gardeners is that we can share the wealth. The old garden rule of planting in masses for best visual effect can easily be satisfied by dividing existing plants and locating the smaller divisions near the parent plant.

Dividing and spreading out perennials out into other gardens within our own landscape also promotes good design because if that beautiful patch of blue Veronica looks striking in one bed, it will look just as beautiful in an adjoining bed as admirer’s brains note the continuity even if not consciously.


