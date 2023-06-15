Many years ago, partner, Joe, and I bought a pair of concrete planters in Canada on our way home from Montreal. The quality was excellent. They were nice big ones, about four feet tall when all three pieces were stacked and perfectly complemented our big old Victorian house in Keene. Flanking each side of the driveway, I put Boston ferns in for summertime and Alberta Spruce for the holidays and winter.
When we moved to Dublin 12 years ago, we brought the urns with us. I put one on each of two corners of the house that faced the driveway and they’d been there ever since. And, again, they’ve held ferns. A beautiful look when you have something as substantial as these planters are, topped off with the shapely, swaying fronds of ferns. But something gnawed at me. They just didn’t look that great plopped in the foundation beds. The grey concrete almost disappeared against the blue-grey color of the house. Instead of the sentinels they once were, guarding the house as you drove in, now they appeared to be naughty school children made to stand in the corner.
I’d mulled what to do with the urns for the last two years. This past summer I never even put ferns in them. Well, suddenly an answer came to me, and I’m perplexed why I didn’t think of it sooner. I think it was because I was stuck on the notion that they needed to be part of the entry landscape. Since we’ve already got granite lamp posts on either side of the driveway, that idea was out. Finally, after all this mental floundering I realized where I was stuck. Move the darn things out onto the back lawn area. And what better spot than right where we separate the back lawn from our field? I’d already put Arborvitaes in front of the entrance to the path that cuts right through this area that grows wild in the summer. The urns would be like dotting the i’s.
Since I’d already changed the planter placement, I decided to try some different plants, too. I hadn’t been happy with how my Boston ferns wintered over. They hate coming in for the dry winter season and recovery back to their previous lush splendor takes a long time. Plus, the urns were now going to be in full sun for at least 6 hours a day and ferns like some afternoon shade.
In the center of each urn, I put two sun-loving dragon wing orange-flowering begonias I got at Walker’s over in Dummerston VT. Now, they purportedly love the sun, but they did get a tad burnt after the first day I put them out there. They’re supposed to mound and drape with a profusion of blooms. I’ll keep my eye on them. I added dichondra Silver Falls that I snagged at Julie’s Garden in Keene. I’ve seen photos of these gorgeous drapers that literally look like a waterfall spilling out of a container.
Finally, just for fun and to play up the grey of the Silver Falls, I added a succulent to each pot I got at House by the Side of the Road. Senecio Blue Fingers. It’s also called Blue Sticks, but they really do look like fingers poking up from underground.
Hopefully I’ll be including some beautiful photos of these urns late summer when I do a roundup of successes. All of us gardeners love our tried and true but sometimes you’ve just got to give in to your instincts and let your imagination go.
