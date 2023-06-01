A Trillium Soliloquy

Where meadow meets forest is a pure cornucopia of plant and animal specimens. A tad shrouded in mystery and hard to discern, this area of underbrush is filled with the “in-between” flora and fauna. A plant that appreciates some sunshine but also likes the protection of the canopy just behind the filtered sun that reaches through the bramble.
We’re lucky here in New Hampshire to have one of the most serene, delicate and beautiful wildflowers one can imagine. Yes, we have lady slippers (Cypripedium acaule) and indeed they are serene and beautiful, but a lesser talked-about native plant that really deserves more attention is the trillium.
Growing up in southern Vermont, I remember the deep burgundy blossoms of what we called Stinking Benjamins. Beautiful woodland blossoms but with an awful scent. There’s a reason for that.
According to Wikipedia, Trillium is a genus of about 50 flowering plant species within the Melanthiaceae family. They fall under the Liliales order and are a cousin to lilies. The name trillium comes from the New Latin word that means “three” and is rightly named because it always has a whorl of three leaves upon which a 3-petaled flower sits directly or from a single stem. We have four native varieties of trillium here in New England: Trillium cernuum, T. erectum, T. grandiflorum and T. undulatum. Most common are T. erectum (the red variety, also known as red wakerobin due to their blooming just as robins arrive) and T. grandiflorum, the white variety.
Apparently only the red trillium possesses that fetid stench I mentioned earlier. It’s really not that strong and you’ll only notice it if you put your nose right up to the flower. The reason for it is because trilliums produce no nectar to attract bees and butterflies but, of course, it’s our winged friends that help pollinate the bulk of the plant kingdom. So, that fetid smell is produced to attract flies. It mimics the smell of carrion (a dead, rotting animal.)
Trillium grandiflorum produces nutritious, tasty pollen which attracts bees and flies which then transfer a portion to the other trillium blooms nearby. A pretty but very unassuming wildflower, trillium is also known as Toadshade for its resemblance to a toad-sized umbrella as well as Birthroot for its medicinal purposes used by Native Americans during childbirth. Spreading mostly rhizomatous, trillium also produces a small orange fruit which are eaten by ants with the seeds discarded as garbage. The seeds can germinate but will take up to a year to produce its first seed leaves above ground.
A few other interesting facts about trillium are that the plants are extremely long-lived but quite fragile at the same time. A single trillium plant can live as long as 25 years but due to their unobtrusive growing nature, picking a single flower (especially with its 3 leaves) can leave it unable to feed itself and have strength enough to come back the following spring.
Trillium are also favorite treats for white-tailed deer though the roots (rhizomes) are toxic to humans. According to folklore, trillium symbolizes recovery, beauty and purity (kryziakreationsstudio.com.) So, enjoy this quiet little beauty in our natural world but don’t pick it, eat it or get your nose too close to it.
