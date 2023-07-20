A TALE OF TWO GARDENS

What comprises a garden? Is it the variety of plants chosen? A particular design? A fence or enclosure?
These were questions that intrigued me upon first discovering that I was a gardener.
This new passion enveloped me like a summer storm, filling me with a thirst for knowledge and leading me to self-educate with literally hundreds of books and articles. I couldn’t have guessed in those early days that two decades later I’d be stewarding not one but three gardens, two of them more than 50 miles apart.
One of the first things I accomplished in my Medford, Massachusetts garden was the planting of trees. The plot surrounding my house is tiny, around five-thousand square feet.
In my blue-collar neighborhood, there was a definite need for trees. Although Medford is an official “tree city,” my neighborhood didn’t get the message. Stately trees that lined the narrow streets had matured and grown too large.
Shortly they were unceremoniously cut down. The deafening sound of woodchippers became all too familiar for too many springs. I discovered fastigiate trees and planted beeches and oaks that would grow tall and stately without encroaching on the property lines of my neighbors. Slowly but surely, my little plot became a neighborhood oasis.
How different was the situation in Ashburnham, a historic rural town where my husband (Joe Adamowicz) rents a farmhouse that is 273 years old. Yes, we have an unconventional marriage. This city girl fell in love with a country boy and so honoring our differences we split time between two different houses.
During the pandemic, we had extra time on our hands and couldn’t resist restoring three substantial vegetable patches out back that had become choked with deep-rooted weeds. The landlord was thrilled to get a free upgrade to his property and gave us the go ahead. Many sweaty and muddy work sessions later we both were ready to plant. A local beef farmer brought over a tractor load of lovely manure.
At this point I’ll explain the third garden. I’ve been a member of the Winthrop Street Community Gardens in Medford since its inception eight years ago. What a thrill to have accessibility in Ashburnham to a space at least eight times the size of my urban vegetable patch!
My mind expanded along with my ever-increasing garden access. Now I could do things I’d only dreamed about. What a special treat to grow a year’s worth of organic onions and garlic. Not surprisingly, my desires have outgrown even this wonderful expansion and I dream of more! More varieties, more room to experiment and more vegetables to share with friends and neighbors. I guess it will never be “enough” for a true gardening fiend.
The room to experiment has been the greatest benefit. This year I’m trying bitter melon vine. A fruit I could only dream about in a constricted urban garden. This is a sprawling behemoth of a vine which revels in heat and humidity. In Ashburnham it can flow up and over the fence, sprawling out toward the meadows with nothing to impede its exuberance.
Another huge difference is water access. Naturally, well water is unlimited and abundant at the farm. My first couple of years in Medford delivered great creative opportunities but also something not so welcome - enormous water bills. Medford is on the MWRA Quabbin Reservoir system where excess usage of water is held in check by expensive utility bills. Medford has never had a water ban but I’ve surely experienced hesitancy to provide enough water for my garden to really thrive. Around my third year I was griping about this situation at my job and was offered the services of a co-worker’s father. South Medford is a traditionally Italian neighborhood, and these wily men dig shallow wells in their yards to water large patches of plum tomatoes and grapes used to make homemade tomato sauce and wine.
He hit an aquifer right in my yard first try. It ran off underground springs originating in the Middlesex Fells. Huge water bills were no longer an issue. The community garden in Medford provides as much MWRA water as one needs for no charge. So, all three of my garden spaces never lack for moisture. Mother Nature has been especially generous this year with plentiful rain, so I haven’t had to expend much energy in watering so far.
I’ve always chosen the path of organic gardening no matter where I’m planting. The most exciting thing about the organic method is seeing the balance of nature. It wasn’t until I was in the healthy ecosystem of a rural area that I got to witness something I had only read about in books.
One summer morning I walked out to inspect the tomato plants and it seemed like overnight they had been invaded and chomped by a huge army of fat green hornworms. I took in the sight of skeletonized leaves in great despair. Upon closer inspection these monster caterpillars proved to be decorated with the egg cases of parasitic wasps. I let Mother Nature take its course until the worms turned into immobile zombies. The wasps hatched and in subsequent years, I was spared their depredation. I had a resident population of wasps to put the worms in check before they became too big a problem.
I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to capture both urban and rural gardening benefits.
There are great differences in both maintenance and outcomes.
Where you find yourself planted, plant a garden!
It’s an amazing and rewarding experience.
