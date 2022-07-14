What’s the easiest plant on earth there is to grow? What’s beautiful and blooms mid-summer without a care in the world? Well, it’s the common orange daylily that we’re seeing blooming all over the place right now and I’m reiterating my love for them.
Whether you’re driving on an old country road, tooling around on the streets of Keene or even pulling into a shopping center parking lot occasionally, you see them. They glow in the sunshine and gently nod their heads with the slightest breeze. I’ve never understood how people so often express their hate for them. Why? Just because they’re common?
Hemerocallis fulva L is the Latin name for the orange beauty and just like other daylilies, she’s not really a lily at all. Unlike true Lilium lilies which grow from bulbs, daylilies grow from rhizomatous root systems. According to friendsofwildflower.org, the rhizomes of our common orange daylily spread readily and thus are often accused of being invasive. I say they just like to spread their love around and I’ve never had a problem keeping them at bay. Like other happy wanderers, they’re best planted in a bed of their own or encircling the trunk of a tree (one of my favorite spots to plant them) and can easily be controlled by mowing around them.
A much nicer nickname than ditch lily I learned from the article is tawny day lily. That seems much more respectful! Tawny is also a long-lived perennial and, just like some clumps of ancient common lilac, you’ll often spot them in places where a homestead used to exist but is long gone.
Often thought to be a wildflower, Hemerocallis fulva L is just an easy naturalizer. It is not native to this country but from Asia instead. All those swaths of orange daylilies you might think merely sprung up in the wild were actually escapees from a cultivated garden somewhere. I’d guess the unkind nickname “ditch lily” comes from the tendency for some robust plants to have chunks washed away down roadside ditches only to form another colony where they happen to latch onto some relatively dry ground.
Interestingly, the genus Hemerocallis, is derived from two Greek words, hemeros, meaning ‘day’, and kallos, meaning ‘beauty’, referring to the beautiful flowers that only last one day. And, if just their sweet summer beauty is not enough, know that over 13,000 other “clone” varieties of daylilies have been developed from this lady of the ditch.
