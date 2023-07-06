If you’ve been following Intrepid Gardener for a while, you probably know I’m a huge fan of clematis. From good old profusely purple Jackmanii to the sterling pink of Ramona, there is not a single one I don’t love. They’re a true backbone plant and there’s hundreds of varieties to choose from.
When we think of clematis, we typically think of a true climber with curlicue tendrils that wrap around fences, trellises and the branches of a shrub. The blooms are like giant stars… up to 6” across though there’s lots of nodding flower types too. What we gardeners don’t see as often is a variety of clematis that really aren’t climbers at all… Clematis recta. Commonly known as Ground Virginsbower.
I’ve got one Clematis recta but long ago lost the tag so I can’t positively identify the variety. As I did a little research, I came to the conclusion that all the recta have similar attributes. They’re an upright grower and reach up to 6’ but typically would need assistance to stay standing when that tall. They’ve got no twining tendrils to grasp on to supporting structure but will “lean” on to other upright growing plants. The leaves are a deeper greyish-green color than traditional climbing clematis and some varieties are named for their leaf color… black, purple etc.
Recta’s flower display is a mass amount of tiny white blooms reminiscent of fireworks. The multiple stamens per flower add to the explosive look. Almost a dead-ringer for the fall blooming Sweet Autumn clematis but without the heavenly scent, it blooms in June all in one flush. I don’t recall any repeat blooming. Interestingly, I have moved my clematis recta several times and it must be easily dividable since it has thrived throughout and even come back in the original spot I’ve moved it from. From a single plant I got from Kelleher Greenhouses years ago, I’ve now got three in my landscape.
Without an upright support to lean on, recta will gracefully fall over the edge of a rock wall or drape across a boulder. The one pictured here was relocated unintentionally when I transplanted a wisteria vine. Having come along for the ride, this one is now my largest recta and seems to be relishing its woody vine companion and field setting.
A native of eastern, southern and central Europe, it was introduced to America and has naturalized in some parts of the country. According to gobotany.nativeplanttrust.org, the only New England state that has it is New Hampshire and a map showing where it’s been documented points to the central western part of the state.
Based on its ease of transplant, I can understand why it would naturalize here. It’s apparently happiest in a field or edge of forest setting. An unusual and quite beautiful clematis to add to one’s collection.
