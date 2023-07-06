If you’ve been following Intrepid Gardener for a while, you probably know I’m a huge fan of clematis. From good old profusely purple Jackmanii to the sterling pink of Ramona, there is not a single one I don’t love. They’re a true backbone plant and there’s hundreds of varieties to choose from.

When we think of clematis, we typically think of a true climber with curlicue tendrils that wrap around fences, trellises and the branches of a shrub. The blooms are like giant stars… up to 6” across though there’s lots of nodding flower types too. What we gardeners don’t see as often is a variety of clematis that really aren’t climbers at all… Clematis recta. Commonly known as Ground Virginsbower.

