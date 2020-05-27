All in and all done now that we’re past that created deadline for getting all of our gardens planted and set by Memorial Day weekend? No? Well, me either.
I’ve got just a few more things to do out in my enclosed vegetable/flower cutting garden. Well actually, a lot to do but I’m projecting out since I’m writing this on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. All of the perennial beds have had their first run-through… fluffing mulch, cleaning out the dead stuff and weeding. And most of my planters are all set to begin their summer-long, ever-larger explosion of blooms. I still need a few plants, though, and I thought I’d share three nice little drives to smaller-scale growers where getting there is half the fun!
I split my joy rides over two days since I was actually working… calling on advertising clients and chatting a bit about business for this article. I’ve written about Julie’s Garden before and it’s an easy, pretty drive from downtown Keene. Take Court Street up past the hospital and take a right on East Surry Road, then another right onto Gunn Road, which eventually turns to dirt and ends at Julie’s Garden & Greenhouse at Maple Lane Farm. Pretty little drive past the golf course and the parking area for Goose Pond, you’re immediately out in the country without driving more than five miles from downtown I’d guess.
Julie’s all about annual and perennial flowers and she runs one of the tidiest greenhouses around. I’ve never seen a pot crying out for water and she tends to carry some of the less common varieties of annuals. This is where I found my White Flower Farm-inspired dwarf cleome called Rosalita, which I combined with black and blue salvia and the trailing variegated plectanthrus I fell in love with last year. When I visited last week, she still had plenty of stock, but I was already hearing rumblings about the voracious plant buyers out and about this year.
The next day I took a slightly longer but still easy drive out to Gilsum Gardens in Gilsum. Many readers are familiar with this business from the greenhouse that popped up magically in the Keene Hannaford parking lot every spring for years. Offering a bounty of mainstays from bedding plants, hanging baskets and vegetable starts galore, this year they couldn’t set up shop there, so they moved the greenhouse to their headquarters in Gilsum. A long-time wholesaler to area vendors, Barry Williams and his daughter, Meagan, have gone the retail route out in one of the most bucolic settings in the area that I’d never seen. You take Route 10 to Gilsum, a left onto Surry Road and then another left on Hammond Hollow Road. Well, if that name doesn’t conjure up images of a beautiful country setting, the actual drive certainly will.
Meagan has taken the primary reigns of running the operation and her Dad keeps extremely busy doing deliveries and maintaining the equipment. It’s the same little greenhouse you visited in Keene and, with current social distancing practices in force, only four people can be in the greenhouse at a time. Meagan’s venturing beyond the tried and true with some interesting varieties I wasn’t aware of. A strawberry blond marigold has proven extremely popular and I grabbed two Proven Winners varieties new to me: Superbena “Whiteout” and “Royale Peachy Keen.” I’m guessing what Proven Winners did for petunias by making them “super,” they’ve now done with trailing verbena. I’m excited to give them a whirl in my chicken house window boxes. Gilsum Gardens was very busy when I visited and Meagan, too, verbalized that she worried they’d sell out before they anticipated.
Next, I drove out to an old favorite: Sarah’s Windsock Gardens in Swanzey. Out past the Dillant Hopkins airport on Route 32, it’s another nice, easy drive. I like driving around part of Wilson Pond and I really enjoy watching the small single-prop planes gliding around. There really should be a thriving restaurant out there again… along the lines of the old Alps Restaurant. Remember that? Anyway, Sarah (along with her Mom) is one of the hardest working people I know. She reminds me of my Dad, who would get home from his full-time job at Hubbard Farms and immediately get to work helping my Mom with the farmstand and greenhouses. Sarah gets up at the crack of dawn and works for UPS. Then gets home and is out at the greenhouses, chatting with customers and helping them fill their orders. Loaded with annuals and vegetable plants, Sarah gets extra points for still carrying six-packs of some plants (unlike the single pots of tomatoes you find at the big box stores) and she always asks how my Dad is doing.
Three lovely little garden buying trips and I only spent around $200 total, which is pretty darn conservative for me. Of course, wait ‘til all the gardens are really “finished” for the start of this growing season… then I’ll find the need to go out in pursuit of the individual specimen plants, shrubs or trees that I’m sure my landscape just can’t live without. More great summer drives ahead!