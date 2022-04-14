Into the Woods at Bellows Falls Opera House

What do you get when you mix Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella and a wicked witch? A cauldron’s worth of life lessons.
The Wild Goose Players presents Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” for seven performances this month, running April 22 through May 1 at the Bellows Falls Opera House.
It will mark the first full-scale musical since the company performed “The Secret Garden” at the opera house in 2019. “Cabaret” shut down the week it was set to open in March of 2020.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Wild Goose Players (and “Into the Woods” director), David Stern.
During the pandemic, the company performed a musical outdoors at the Bellows Falls Waypoint Center (“A Year with Frog and Toad”) and two plays at Next Stage Arts in Putney.
“Into the Woods” is a musical based on Grimms’ Fairy Tales, tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family (the original beginning of the Grimm Brothers’ “Rapunzel”); their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them; and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.
Nominated for 10 Tony Awards and winning three, this adaptation covers multiple themes: growing up, parents-child relationships, accepting responsibility, morality, and wish fulfillment and its consequences.
“It’s a masterpiece at the level of (Sondheim’s) other work,” said Stern. “Act I ends happily ever after, and Act II is what really happens in life after we think we’ll live happily ever after.”
Morganna Ekkens, who plays the role of The Witch, said she’s been preparing for it since she was a young child.
“I fell in love with this show and The Witch was always my dream role,” she said. “She has an agenda—to manipulate another character to satisfy her own personal needs—but because Sondheim is such a genius the character has a very human undercurrent. Because she is such a classic character, it was a challenge for me to find something unexpected about her. I want her to feel like a Witch no one has seen before.”
She describes the show as a manifestation of the adage, “Be careful what you wish for; you just might get it.”
“Maybe that wish isn’t quite as fulfilling,” she said. “It’s about people discovering what really is the thing that brings them joy. There’s a lot of themes (in the show) related to moments in our lives that can change everything. Sometimes they are unexpected but they can turn life on its head.”
Also featuring a haunting musical score, fantastical sets and costumes, and a cast of interesting characters, the musical’s creative team is the same that brought “Chicago” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” to the opera house stage.
Ekkens said she is beyond thrilled to be back performing inside the theater, and Stern is happy to open the doors and invite people in.
“We’ve all missed each other,” he said. “I think gathering together for a shared experience is important to a community. That’s what I’m so excited about.”
The Wild Goose Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” opening Friday, April 22, with performances that evening and Saturday, April 23, and Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and April 23, 24, 30, and May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Opera House. Due to continuing COVID concerns, face masks are required to be worn inside the theater at all times. Tickets are $10-$40 and can be purchased at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.