Linda Rubin’s gelato may have been inspired in Italy, but here in the Monadnock region, she’s all about local.
“I source many of my flavor ingredients from local producers,” she said. Rubin is founder and owner of Frisky Cow Gelato in Keene.
Her love of gelato began after a trip to Italy in 1983 and after her move to New Hampshire about a decade later. She started working at Stonewall Farm, educating people about where their food comes from as well as the importance of local agriculture. It was during this time that she began thinking about how to further develop the dairy side of the farm, which she said “would go a long way to sustaining the center long term.”
After leaving that job, she remained on the Stonewall board of directors, still brainstorming. Ultimately, she decided to draw from her love of the Farm and appreciation for its dairy operations and combine it with her love of gelato.
“Why not spend the next chapter of my life making a product I love to eat,” Rubin said, via friskycowgelato.com, “and that is half the fat of ice cream, that nearly 95 percent of the population loves to eat, that supports the local economy, is good for people and the planet, and helps to sustain one of my favorite places.”
Her first go-around with the creamy treat was actually making ice cream in a can using milk from Stonewall back during her days there. She figured if she could make ice cream in a can, which was a hit with those who tried it, she could make her favorite: gelato. In 2018, she jumped full-on into the venture, enrolling at Carpigiani Gelato University. The school, based in Italy and with campuses around the world (including several in the U.S.), teaches “those who desire to learn or deepen the art of Italian gelato” — pastry chefs and entrepreneurs like Rubin, among them.
Frisky Cow features about 50 dairy-based flavors (with milk from Stonewall Farm), ranging from Belgian Chocolate and Honey Lavender to Tiramisu and Mint Owl Crunch (a signature Keene State College flavor). There are also nearly 20 dairy-free (oat milk-based) options, including Blueberry Basil, Limoncella and Sweet Maple Cream.
All are made from ingredients produced locally, which allow Rubin to make her own fresh flavor creams and syrups. Rubin’s personal favorite, Coffeehouse Chip, uses coffee syrup made with cold brew from Terra Nova Coffee Roasters’ Columbia blend of organic coffee and organic powdered espresso; this was a creation aided by Terra Nova’s Jeff Murphy. According to Rubin, this collaboration is “the first of many co-branding projects” with businesses in the region. In addition to Terra Nova and Stonewall, Frisky Cow ingredients come from partners including Ben’s Sugar Shack in Temple, which supplies maple butter.
“I’m very proud to use high quality local ingredients in my gelato and to co-brand with those local producers,” she said.
Frisky Cow production is right now located at Stonewall Farm, but Rubin noted she’s in “scale-up mode,” looking for a larger home to house the operation and additional equipment. She has plans to expand distributorship for her products as well.
Currently, 35 retailers in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts carry Frisky Cow Gelato. Among them: Monadnock Food Co-op; Brattleboro Food Co-op; Harrisville General Store; Grafton Village Cheese Company in Brattleboro; Hannaford Supermarkets’ Keene, Rindge and Brattleboro locations; Nature’s Green Grocer in Peterborough; Harrisville General Store; Hancock Market; Archway Farms; Dublin General Store; and Putney Co-op. Rubin is now planning expanded distribution “east of Peterborough, north into Burlington [Vermont] and southwest into northwestern Massachusetts” to share her love of gelato with even more people.
“Customers share that they love our gelato. They appreciate its focus on both local and organic ingredients. Probably the taste is what people comment on the most though. They like that they buy the gelato in stores but that it tastes like it was made fresh at a gelateria in Italy,” Rubin said. “My favorite part about all of it is putting smiles on people’s faces and hopefully bringing just a little bit of joy into folks’ lives.”
For more information about Frisky Cow Gelato, a full list of available flavors and where to buy them, visit friskycowgelato.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/friskycowgelato.