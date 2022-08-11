Peggy Jaeger lives and breathes romance. As a contemporary romance writer, she knows about the pulsing of heartbeats and the rush of a first kiss. And just recently, she’s also become a gamer.
A longtime Keene resident, Jaeger left her healthcare career at the age of 55, ready to make a full-time commitment to her passion for writing. Since then, she’s written an amazing number of 35 books, about half published by companies and the other half published independently.
Jaeger, now 62, describes her romances as being “about strong women, the families who support them, and the men who can’t live without them.” Her rom-com stories often feature the connections between family and food and her belief that families are held together through the sharing of meals.
No topic is off limits. She covers all the bases of life, death, sibling rivalry, illness, and happiness. Jaeger says that as the only child of divorced parents who always wanted siblings, she’s created the families she longed for as lonely child.
And then something even more exciting happened.
Wild Rose Press, her publisher, was approached about a year ago by a gaming app company that was interested in purchasing the rights to about 10 or so of the publisher’s romance titles. One of those novels was Jaeger’s.
Her novel “A Pride of Brothers: Rick” is one in a series of four books (the last due out next year) and was purchased by an app called Chapters: Interactive Stories for its romantic suspense division.
Chapters takes fictional stories from all genres and turns them into “choose-your-own-story” interactive games. The player decides the fate of the characters, making choices during pivotal moments and then playing out the consequences of those choices. Players can also design how the characters look in the story.
“It’s based on the Sims-type idea, but instead of family life, its romance storylines,” Jaeger explained.
Jaeger’s romance was renamed “Under His Protection” within the app and is about a female lawyer who is being stalked and needs the assistance of a bodyguard, who inevitably becomes a love interest. So far, 14 chapters have been gone live on the app, with three chapters released every Sunday.
“It’s so incredibly cool and strange for this to happen to someone my age,” Jaeger said. “It’s like reading my book with pictures attached.”
She’s been playing along and so far, has made choices in the app that stay true to the original storyline, but says she intends to replay it again making opposite choices to experience the other developments. While the app is free to download and there is always a free choice available during what are called “black moments,” or emotional climaxes, players can also purchase diamonds to make alternative choices, or watch in-app advertising to receive free diamonds.
The demographic for these apps is wide, Jaeger said, and primarily is ages 35 to 60. That was surprising to Jaeger when she first started listening to the research and data her publisher presented.
“It’s something different and it’s imaginative,” Jaeger said. “It keeps about 95 percent of my story intact and the other 5 percent of the choices are made up.”
Another of her books will be similarly released as a game by the app Romance Fate: Stories and Choices next year. This story, part of Jaeger’s “Match Made in Heaven” series has more of a small-town romance vibe.
If nothing else, Jaeger says the games are great promotion and will hopefully draw new readers to her other romance novels. She also writes episodic stories for Amazon’s Kindle Vella and publishes her works through Kindle Direct Publishing, which she says is a good option for writers who can’t afford the traditional routes of publishing.
Many of her stories can also be found and read on the Kiss app, another platform specifically for romance storytellers. Her social media pages have seen organic growth over the years as her fan base visits her at book signings, conferences, and follows along with her life through her blog.
She will be part of a three-author panel at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene on Sunday, August 20, at 6 p.m. to celebrate the fourth annual Independent Bookstore Romance Day, designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate romantic fiction, its authors, and its fans. Clair Brett and Karen Coulters are the other authors on the panel.
It may not be the next move she had expected her career to take, but even in gaming, love always wins.
Find more information about Jaeger’s writing and follow her blog online at peggyjaeger.com. Download the Chapters: Interactive Stories app at Google Play or the Apple App Store.
