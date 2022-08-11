Peggy Jaeger lives and breathes romance. As a contemporary romance writer, she knows about the pulsing of heartbeats and the rush of a first kiss. And just recently, she’s also become a gamer.

A longtime Keene resident, Jaeger left her healthcare career at the age of 55, ready to make a full-time commitment to her passion for writing. Since then, she’s written an amazing number of 35 books, about half published by companies and the other half published independently.

