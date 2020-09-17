Inside Essential Oils

The internal use of essential oils is a hot debate these days. Some medical and wellness experts would not recommend they be ingested. The industry remains unregulated, meaning there is a significant difference in quality and purity of oils on the market. We can look to the research of the French model on essential oils and internal use to corroborate the safety of ingesting essential oils for wellness benefits. However, it is important to note that the correct dosage must be administered.
This information is not intended as medical advice, nor is it meant to imply a cure for any disease or medical condition. I share this information based on my personal and professional wellness experience, practices and the positive benefits noticed with using essential oils as described.
In the United States, essential oils that are considered safe for internal use have a supplement facts label on the bottle as required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). GRAS (generally recognized as safe) is how the FDA refers to an essential oil considered safe for use as a food additive or flavoring. Interestingly, many might not be aware they have been ingesting essential oils for decades in that way. Cutting into citrus fruits or prepping herbs for your culinary enjoyment are other ways you may have had experience with them.
The difference between a drop of oil from a bottle and what you have on your hands, knives and cutting board is the concentration of the aromatic compounds contained within the bottle. For example, it takes approximately 50 lemons to make a 15-millileter bottle of lemon essential oil — that’s nearly 3,000 lemons to produce a little over two gallons of essential oil. Essential oils can safely be used internally to support digestion, immune function, metabolism, reduce sugar cravings and as flavor enhancement for seasonal fruits and vegetables, breads and dessert dishes.
Over the past six months, I have shared how I enjoy using oils topically and aromatically for my personal wellness and for the clients I see at my holistic day spa. I absolutely love essential oils. They have greatly enhanced my holistic lifestyle; they’re safe, healthy and flavorful additions to our favorite recipes and seasonal harvest. Essential oils can also provide benefits to support our health and wellness.
Before we delve further into the internal uses of essential oils, let’s take a moment to go over a few serious cautions: People with epilepsy should not use rosemary or fennel essential oils. If you take blood thinners, you should consult your physician if considering using essential oils internally and topically. If you’re using an essential oil internally and you experience digestive upset, you should discontinue use. If a large amount of essential oil was consumed, call your poison control center immediately. If a small amount was consumed, the sensitivity can be subsided by drinking lots of fluids to flush your system. If you have any prolonged or severe symptoms, consult your physician. Concerned about an allergic reaction? Good news… essential oils are volatile aromatic plant compounds. They have no protein molecules to trigger an allergic reaction. However, that doesn’t mean a sensitivity reaction to an essential oil is not impossible. Read your labels and when in doubt, dilute them.
The science to support the safe use of essential oils internally will guide you along your way. I recommend you do your own research for verified scientific studies and clinical trials. There is a wealth of information online to help with your informed selfcare. Some websites to check out…
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6612361
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6943609/
doterra.com/US/en/essential-oil-safety-and-application-plant-perspective
fda.gov/food/food-ingredients-packaging/generally-recognized-safe-gras
The use of essential oils requires mindful consideration of dosage, frequency and therapeutic-grade quality. I often refer to National Institutes of Health for clinical trials and scientific studies on essential oils for a trusted resource on essential oil safety. Essential oil company doTerra has an amazing wealth of science-backed information available on its website; I refer to them most frequently for my personal informed selfcare.
Some essential oils should never be used internally: arborvitae, douglas fir, cypress, eucalyptus, cedarwood, spikenard and wintergreen. There are 36 essential oils considered safe for internal use. Remember, purity matters. I am a huge fan of doTerra because of its certified pure therapeutic-grade quality. They are the only brand I trust for my personal use, for my pets and my valued clientele.
I would like to share with you some fun and easy ways I use essential oils internally. Each morning, I begin my day drinking warm lemon water. You could say it is a wellness ritual and yes, an essential part of my daily selfcare. I love its delicious flavor and its immune-supportive, digestive and detoxification benefits. It also adds a cozy nourishing feel to my body as I start my daily meditation and yoga practice. Recommended use is one to two drops of lemon essential oil for every four to eight ounces of water. It’s also a nice addition to salad dressing, fresh fruit, guacamole, desserts and meat dishes.
I enjoy oregano’s strong, herbaceous flavor for meats, soups, stews and sauces. I recommend dipping a toothpick into a bottle and then stirring it into your soups, stews and sauces. For meats or roasted vegetable dishes, you can use a small amount of water with it, depending on your recipe. For example, use a measuring cup, add one drop of essential oil to the water, add to marinade or pour over meats and veggies into a baking dish or roasting pan. You should not use plastic, as essential oils can leech toxins out of it — metal or glass is best.
Some oils such as cinnamon and oregano are hot oils. They will irritate or even burn the skin. Read labels and follow the instructions. Do not put hot oils directly into the mouth or on the skin undiluted. Adding hot oils into foods is considered a form of dilution.
Fall is around the corner and that means hot breakfast cereals will soon be part of our morning menu. I enjoy Bob’s Red Mill gluten-free steel-cut oats. Add in your choice of nuts, fresh apples, pears, bananas, or berries (fresh or dried) and sweeten with a drop of maple syrup or local honey. Finally, add essential oils. You can try wild orange, tangerine or an immune-supportive blend known as On Guard for a slightly spicy citrus flavor that combines cinnamon, clove and wild orange. You’ll boost immune support while nourishing your body at the start of your day.
Looking for a healthy alternative to prepackaged chocolates and sweets? Try making some wholesome energy bites — I’ve included a recipe below. These are a favorite in my house. You can alter this recipe any way you desire. There are a lot of online recipes for these delicious treats, which could even make a great alternative to store-bought Halloween candy. You can add in oats, seeds, chocolate or nut butters. Have fun and enjoy!
ENERGY BITES
Ingredients
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1 cup almond butter
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup raw honey
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt (optional)
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 3 drops wild orange essential oil
Instructions
Place all ingredients (except coconut) into a mixer. Once it’s thoroughly mixed, scoop out and form into little bite-sized balls. Roll in the shredded coconut and place in the refrigerator to assure the energy bites form well. They will become firmer with refrigeration.
Michelle Davis is an esthetician, Reiki practitioner, yoga instructor and owner of Essential Wellness Holistic Day Spa in Keene.