Alpacas are a sheep-like animal that fall into the camel family. They are originally from the Andes. Their Latin name is Vicugna paco, which is where the name alpaca is derived from.
These animals are very similar and sometimes confused with llamas -- who are in the same family. But one of the main differences between the two is size. Alpacas are much smaller than llamas. They were also not bred to be working animals like their larger relatives. They were specifically bred for their fleece or fiber. The fiber from an alpaca is very similar to a sheep’s wool and can be used to make knitted and woven items.
Alpacas are calm and gentle pets. The more familiar they are with their humans and their surroundings, the more affectionate they can get. They also tend to communicate through body language. The most commonly known trait of an alpaca is their habit of spitting when in distress or upset.
These herd animals cannot be kept alone, they do better in a group. A minimum of at least three alpacas is required. Though social and friendly, they shouldn’t be kept on fields with other types of animals such as sheep or goats, as they don’t have immunity to certain types of parasites that those animals may carry.
Sue and Bob Evon, owners of Sleeping Monk Farm in New Ipswich, are big fans of alpacas.
When describing what it’s like to own alpacas, Sue Evon explained, “they’re not like a dog, but they are soothing to have around.”
The Evons started their alpaca farm with just two females and two males in 1998. Those four alpacas turned into about 70 alpacas at one time, around 10 years ago, Evon recalled. They have downsized a bit since then, and now have 43 alpacas.
The farm is a nationally known farm due to the quality of the alpacas they breed. They breed alpacas for both the established breeder and the new breeder. They also provide mentoring to all alpaca farmers who need it, whether they purchase alpacas from them or not.
In addition to raising and selling alpacas they have a farm shop where they sell alpaca products - goods made with alpaca fiber. “We are a full service farm, in terms of everything that we do with alpacas,” Evon said.
The farm shop, called The Elegant Alpaca Shoppe, sells things such as raw fleeces, yarn and crafts supplies and finished goods such as hats, mittens and scarves. “We belong to a co-op, and so part of our fiber is included in some of our products. And we also purchase products from our distributors,” Evon explained.
Their alpacas are certainly something to talk about. “We have some of the best genetics in the country,” Evon said. “We just had a girl who placed second with her fleece in a national fleece show for this year. So that is a big accomplishment. She’s two years old, and she will be bred this year.”
Their alpacas have been at times genetically tested and Evon said the competitions are a great way to rate their excellence. “We keep our quality high by participating in competitive events to see how we do.”
Though closed currently due to the pandemic, Sleeping Monk Farm normally welcomes visitors to come by and see the alpacas and the products they have to offer. Evon advises that some of their alpacas are friendly and some are not. “You just have to play it by ear. If the alpacas come up to you, you can pet them, if not you can observe them.”
All of the products they sell are also available online for purchase. They also have listings of alpacas available for purchase and for breeding. For more information visit them online at www.sleepingmonkfarm.com.
Sleeping Monk Farm is located at 116 Ashby Road in New Ipswich. 878-2183, sue@sleepingmonkfarm.com.