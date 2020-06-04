Here in the Elm City, we have watched springtime pop practically overnight. I remember a few weeks back on a Sunday being able to almost literally watch the leaves unfurl from morning to evening. Pollen is having a blast covering our cars and blowing into the windows we are finally able to open. Last weekend, the windows were closed, and the AC turned on, as “summer” made a sneaky appearance – a mere foreshadowing of the long dog days to come.
It’s not hard to feel energized by all of the green and burst of colorful flowers; the sounds and sights of the birds; starting our vegetable and herb gardens; daylight that lasts and lasts.
As we all know, however, with all of this wonder come things that are not very wondrous at all. Given that, it’s good to know some tips and tricks to keep their annoyance and injury to a minimum.
Insects: mosquitoes, ticks, blackflies, and all the rest of them. Not merely aggravating, these can actually be dangerous to our health. A botanical insect repellent, such as those made at Wondrous Roots, contains herbs and essential oils in an attempt to repel all of them. You can make your own, if you wish, and here’s the rationale:
The base… witch hazel. It contains chemicals called tannins. When applied directly to the skin, witch hazel can help reduce swelling, help repair broken skin and fight bacteria. Aloe vera, fractionated so it is liquid, is soothing to the skin but also eases itching and inflammation. Fractionated coconut oil is also soothing and good for the skin.
The herbs… neem leaf – neem is used to repel mosquitos and also supports skin health.
Wormwood – also known as Artemisia and is an insect repellent.
The essential oils… lemongrass, lavender, peppermint, cedar, eucalyptus, citronella, rose geranium, thyme and vanilla. Each of these repels specific insects. For example, ticks don’t like rose geranium; mosquitos don’t like citronella; horseflies and deerflies don’t like cedar – you get the idea. This type of insect repellent is terrific for people and dogs, but we don’t use essential oils on cats.
Poison ivy, oak and sumac. This problem is not only extremely painful and itchy, but it can be very, very serious. In nature, jewelweed (Impatiens capensis) grows right alongside poison ivy. It is the antidote to the urushiol in the poison ivy plant that causes the nasty rash. Urushiol is the same poison found in poison oak and sumac. We make a jewelweed-infused oil and a jewelweed bath bar. However, if you have jewelweed growing on your property, you can take the leaves, flowers and stems and brew a treatment of your own. While there are several ways to do this, I suggest infusing them into water by simmering for 20 to 30 minutes, then cooling and straining. Fill ice cube trays with the solution and keep frozen until needed.
I learned from Chesterfield-based dermatologist Dr. Jorge L. Crespo two important things about poison ivy and the like: 1) The rash cannot be spread from person to person or even on the same person by touching it. 2) What causes the rash to spread is your clothes. The clothes absorb the oil from the plants, and even though you wash them, the oil remains and continues to infect you when you put them back on. So, what to do? Add one cup of powdered milk (think Carnation) to each load of laundry; this will neutralize the oil.
Sunburn. Because most sunscreens contain harmful chemicals and because Vitamin D is so important to health, I generally do not recommend sunscreen use. However, sunburn is dangerous too. I favor limiting exposure as the season starts, gradually building a sun-protective tan, and using botanically based products that are anti-inflammatory and prevent burn while not blocking the sun. If you already have skin problems from too much sun, such as actinic keratoses, squamous or basal cell lesions, use eggplant extract or salve to remove them. That’s another subject for another day.
With a little preparation and know-how, you can enjoy summer to the fullest and keep pesky problems at bay!