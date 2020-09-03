Improving Mental Health in Trying Times

Although restrictions have eased in recent months, the effects of COVID-19 on both society as a whole and individuals continues to linger. Cases and deaths rise and fall; rules and mandates are put into place. However, it’s the accumulating anxiety and depression people seem to be struggling with the most.
According to Jennifer Jacobs, owner and human resource consultant for Adaptiva HR — a Brattleboro-based organization that offers, among other services, holistic and mental health counseling — it has been a challenge to normalize these feelings.
“Some people have never worried about mental health before,” she said. “Pre-pandemic, people were ok, able to take challenges in stride, but now they are really surprised they are struggling and don’t quite know what to make of it.”
Jacobs and her team are helping people look at things through a self-care lens, instead of a clinical lens, and focusing on lessening the judgement people may feel from themselves and others about seeking help.
“You should recognize that if you are feeling these feelings and are not sure why, that it’s not a character flaw,” she said. In fact, it’s the combination of not working under normal circumstances, the impact of day in and day out isolation, fears of illness, dealing with childcare issues and children being home and the uncertainty of the future that are causing feelings of sadness, anger and hopelessness.
“We are referring to it as ‘crisis fatigue,’” she said. “People are just worn down from all the different layers of stress.”
Jacobs often compares people’s feelings to a dripping faucet… day in and day out you hear it dripping and you put up with it until you just can’t anymore. The faucet is not going to stop dripping, and you need to figure out how to fix it. Will you watch a YouTube video about how to fix it? Will you reach out for help?
“It can feel like an insurmountable task,” she said. “But it’s okay to be gentle and kind to yourself.”
Coping
Jacobs said the first thing she does when people call is find out what life was like before the pandemic, such as what they did then that they enjoyed and what was meaningful to them.
“It’s not just about big-ticket items, but day in and day out what matters,” she noted. “We underestimate sometimes those little rituals we let go of. We get really specific. Everyone’s life has been thrown up in the air and a lot of rituals and patterns were discarded.”
The second thing to focus on are connections and keeping people from feeling isolated.
“You don’t have to fill your social calendar, but we are social animals and we need connection of some kind,” Jacobs said, also urging people to consider what hurdle is preventing them from having more connections. “For many people, the effort to connect is the obstacle, and once they connect, they feel so good and are so glad they did.”
She pointed out that everyone is comfortable with different things, but people can consider video chatting, a socially distanced walk, or a good old-fashioned phone call. “A phone call provides a whole other level of connection and intimacy rather than texting and that is really meaningful.”
The third focus can be keeping track of what you are doing and what your gratitude and blessings are. Start with the basics: if you have reliable shelter, if you like where you live, if you have enough food, and if it’s food you like to eat.
“If you find there are gaps, reach out for help,” Jacobs said.
It can seem like resources are limited at the moment, she said, citing therapists who are very busy right now, but lots of other great resources have been set up particularly in the wake of the pandemic. These can be found on state websites, as well as via organizations such as the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce. In addition, lots of employers have an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which is also a great, free resource.
Substance abuse
According to Shawn P. Maguire, capacity building specialist/recovery coach at Keene Serenity Center, being so isolated can trigger people to abuse substances. Being in recovery himself, he can empathize with how isolation can affect mental health.
“The number one thing in recovery is connection and COVID-19 really took away the personal connections of most of the people we serve,” he said.
The center tries to do daily check-ins with people and also post an inspirational video of the day on their website. They offer virtual meetings as well as small, distanced meetings as often as they can. The Serenity Center also offers a myriad of resources for all kinds of issues. The center doesn’t offer clinical services itself, but partners with outside clinical agencies to offer therapy services.
“We are basically damage control, a supporter and a cheerleader,” Maguire said. “My goal is to instill hope in people that they can break the cycle and work with them toward global health, improving the quality of their life.”