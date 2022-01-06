Ice Fishing Tournament in Springfield, Vermont

This weekend — conditions permitting — anglers will converge on a frozen stretch of the Connecticut River in Springfield, Vt., for the Champlain Valley Hardwater Tournaments’ season opener.
The ice-fishing competition is a decade old, said tournament director James Vladyka.
“We started this 10 years ago,” he said. “It’s pretty funny, we started it basically out of the back of a pickup truck, with a bunch of guys that wanted to get together and have some fun and have a chance of winning each other’s money.”
And it’s going strong, he said. “Now we have teams that are coming out from Minneapolis this year to fish it.”
Sunday’s event is at a spot on the river called Hoyts Cove. Vladyka said he expects 50 to 60 teams, which can have one or two people. (The event will go forward only if the ice conditions are safe).
Competitors arrive early in the morning — registration is from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. — and at 6:15 a.m. head out onto the ice to fish until 1:30 p.m.
They’re after perch, bluegills, pumpkinseeds and crappies, Vladyka said. The aim is to have the heaviest bag of fish at the weigh-in that afternoon.
“They can have six fish, but not more than three of one species,” he said. “So you couldn’t just have six crappies — the crappies tend to be a little bit bigger than most of the fish.”
The fish have to be kept alive until the weigh-in, in a bucket of water. No frozen or dead fish are accepted.
There are also awards given for the biggest single fish and catching the “lunker” — in this case, a small bay fish called a shiner.
Sunday’s event is also a qualifier for the North American Ice Fishing Circuit’s championship
Different anglers take different approaches, Vladyka said.
“You’ll get some folks that will actually come and they’ll sit in one spot and wait all day for the stuff to come through,” he said. “And there are the other anglers that’ll just hole-hop. They won’t stay in a hole for more than two minutes. They’ll just bounce and bounce and try to find the active feeding fish.”
Spectators are welcome at the weigh-in, though they aren’t allowed near the anglers during the competition (and there’s not much to be seen from the shore, Vladyka said).
In a typical year, the Champlain Valley Hardwater Tournaments would hold four events plus a two-day “shootout” — a competition stretched over two days — around March.
This year, because of the uncertainty around COVID-19, Vladyka said he expects at least one more event and the two-day shootout, at Lake Bomoseen in Vermont.
The tournament is open to everyone, from novices to experts. “With that being said, it’s anybody’s game,” Vladyka said, noting that novices have sometimes won.
Vladyka said there’s a strong social aspect to the ice-fishing events.
“You get a chance to meet some of the best ice anglers and pick their brains,” he said. “All these people — some of these are families, some of these are husband and wife, some of these are best friends, some of these people come from all over and fish. And you have a chance to talk to some of the best anglers out there and maybe enhance your network or learn something.
“When it’s tournament time, it’s one thing,” he said. “But when it’s any other time, everybody is having fun and having drinks and you know, the night before we have a little social. So it is a big family.”