Tom Sintros climbed a lot during his 20s, took a long hiatus from the sport and got back into it at age 56. This time, it wasn’t just on rock — he discovered ice climbing and fell in love with it.
Rock climbing, he said, is “almost like it’s a puzzle … that somebody already tells you where the pieces have to be. Because you’ve got a crack here, you’ve got to place your foot over on this.”
Climbing up ice is more free-form, he said. “It’s almost like … you have an open palate. You know, you’ve got a canvas that you can create your own route. I mean, I can go up the same ice flow 20 different ways.”
Plus, he said, he likes the cold.
Ice climbing — ascending frozen water features using ice tools and crampons — is attracting a lot of interest in the area, said Sintros, who runs climbing clinics through the Appalachian Mountain Club.
“It’s one of the fastest, largest-growing climbing activities around,” he said. “People are really getting into it.”
Along with being a mountaineering leader for the Appalachian Mountain Club’s New Hampshire chapter, Sintros, 72, of Alstead, is the board president of the Monadnock Climbers Association, which helps steward local climbing areas.
In his ice-climbing clinics, participants have run the gamut from complete novices to experienced rock climbers, and ice climbers looking to up their skills.
Those interested in trying out ice climbing should know a few things, Sintros said. First: “It’s gonna be cold.”
“Sometimes you’re out there standing still, belaying your partner safely, and it’s maybe 10 degrees or less,” he said.
Ice climbing is riskier than rock climbing, he said. And because of the extreme temperatures, there’s less margin for error if you do hurt yourself. Injured climbers stranded on a mountain in the summer have a longer window of time for rescuers to reach them. But in winter, “you’ve got a golden hour to basically get rescued — unless you have a winter sleeping bag, and most climbers don’t carry all that with them,” Sintros said. “So you have to really be mindful of the risk element, extremely, more than you do with rock.”
Falls are also riskier during ice climbing, because of all the sharp gear.
“It’s a lot more dangerous than rock, but you learn really fast, if you’re mindful enough to give it some thought,” he said.
Beginners can build experience in easier, less remote climbing areas. One good spot in the Monadnock Region, Sintros said, is what’s known as the Railroad Cut — the narrow rock walls along a section of the Cheshire Rail Trail near the Keene/Westmoreland border. Most climbs there are 20 to 40 feet, and it’s near town in case of emergencies.
Novices can also seek out “gully climbs,” which have a gentler grade and are a good way to practice, Sintros said.
When it comes to gear, ice climbing requires ice boots, ice tools, and a harness, helmet and the proper clothing, he said. Beginners should be able to find relatively affordable items; when Sintros got into the sport, he found a pair of cheap boots for about $80 and used ice tools for $75.
Sintros finds ice climbing extremely rewarding. The ice is always changing — it can shift depending on conditions from morning to night, and every year, the water flows differently, resulting in new formations in familiar spots.
Ice climbing also opens up new possibilities in the mountains.
“You climb a part of the mountain that nobody else can get to,” he said.
One vivid example of that is on Mount Willard, a popular tourist hike in the White Mountains.
“There are these gullies and ice flows that come right underneath the ledge that everybody walks a trail up to and looks at the view,” he said. “I remember one time, my son and I topped out, and people were like, ‘Where did you come from?’ ”
Climate change and warmer winters have had a clear impact on ice climbing, including this year, according to Sintros.
“I haven’t even been out this year,” he said during the first week of January. “It’s just been so warm, we’ve had those wet days, and we’ve had a couple of cold nights. But .. south of the White Mountains, there’s almost nothing that’s in to climb.”
He hoped to get out soon, he said. “I’m waiting, patiently waiting, for good conditions.”