I Smell a Rat!

A lot of “exotic” pets are given a bad rap - snakes, tarantulas and hissing cockroaches, for example. But in my (very biased) opinion, none are as misjudged as the domesticated rat. I’ve kept a total of thirteen rats in the last decade, and here are some of the myths I’ve debunked in my time as a rat mom.
“Rats Are Dirty”
Rats have long been credited with spreading the bubonic plague in the 14th century. However, a study done by researchers at the universities of Oslo and Ferrara found that it’s more likely the Black Death was spread directly from fleas and lice that humans carried and passed on to each other. It is very uncommon for pet rats to spread disease to humans.
Domestic rats are very clean. They groom themselves and each other several times a day, much like cats. Rats don’t require bathing unless they are unable to clean themselves due to illness or old age because they are such good self-cleaners.
That being said, rats’ habitats can get messy if not properly cleaned by their owner, and it’s important to do so at least once a week. Rats can often be litter trained, which makes it easier to maintain the cleanliness in their cage.
“Rats Are Dumb”
Rodents are often viewed as inferior to more typical pets, but many are extremely smart. Rats are no exception, and are considered one of the most intelligent in the rodent family. For this reason, they are often used in psychological testing. We’ve all seen examples of mice and rats being run through mazes. Rats were also used in experiments to see if they’d share food or free another rat that appeared to be in pain. In both tests they displayed clear signs of empathy and compassion toward their companions.
Rats are also highly trainable, and can learn their names as well as tricks.
“Rats Don’t Like Humans”
Rats are extremely social creatures, and unlike other rodents must be kept in pairs at minimum. In addition to bonding with their cagemates, rats form deep bonds with their humans.
While rats have very distinct personalities and behave differently, most rats will display affection in a variety of ways. Most rats enjoy being pet like a cat or dog, and in turn may “groom” you back – licking your hand, cleaning your nails, and even trying to remove jewelry they see as debris.
Rats also often snuggle with their owners, sleeping on a shoulder, in a hood, on a lap, etc. At the height of comfort or contentment, rats will brux (grind their teeth). If a rat bruxes hard enough, it will cause their eyes to bounce, which can be terrifying at first, but is a sign of intense enjoyment and a great sign your rat is loving their time with you. This is called boggling!
Between their intelligence and social nature, they benefit from daily roam time outside the cage and lots of enriching activities in the cage such as puzzles, toys and treats they have to work for.
Aside from all these misconceptions, a group of rats is called a mischief for a reason! While they make brilliant pets, rats are prone to many health issues and live unfortunately short lives. They require care, attention and research to thrive and bond with their humans. If you take these factors into consideration, they could become an amazing addition to your family!