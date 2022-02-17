I love popcorn but…

If you’ve been a faithful reader of ELF for some time now, you may have heard me lament various aspects of my home built in 1981 in Dublin. I’ve grown to love it over the years with various thoughtful renovations and extensive landscaping. I’ve developed an appreciation for all the big windows that really bring the outdoors inside. I like to call it a severe contemporary with all its sharp angles and vertical siding instead of traditional clapboards. One thing, though, that I believe I’ll never, ever have an appreciation for is the popcorn ceilings. If you’re not familiar with what I’m talking about, popcorn ceilings are a texture sprayed on drywall and plaster ceilings that were hugely popular in the 1960s and 70s.
I did a little research and found, according to quora.com and Wikipedia that popcorn ceilings were first “invented” in England in the 1930s. The British company, Artex, developed the technique and substance to create a pebbled or swirled texture on ceilings. The reason for it being created was part acoustical… a textured ceiling cuts down on perceptible noise between floors in a multi-story building and to hide seams and imperfections. Plasterers were skilled artisans and much more costly than having a general contractor just spray on a texture. The first home I bought was an old cape with slanted ceilings on the second floor. Some of the mostly plaster walls had seen better days. Our realtor, Connie Joyce, insisted that before move-in day, we should have the walls skim coated by a plasterer and it was terrific advice. The gentleman’s name was Emile Cote and he truly did a masterful job.
A few years back we had the study, laundry room and the downstairs bathroom renovated. Wallpaper scraped and smoothed, new hardwood floors installed in the study and laundry and ceramic tile in the bathroom. Then everything got a fresh coat of paint… including the popcorn ceilings. Everything turned out great. A few months later I noticed some rubble on the study’s floor. A palm-sized chunk of the popcorn texture had detached and fallen. A few months after that, two more chunks had peeled away and dropped to the floor. Finally, about a year after the project finished, I noticed just a little ding in the bathroom ceiling. It was just a chip mind you. I grabbed a brush and slathered some ceiling paint on to hide it. Well, slathering anything moist on a popcorn ceiling is just about the worst thing you can do. I should have lightly dabbed at the spot. Less than an hour later I heard a splat and went to investigate. I’d just been trying to repair a tiny ding in the ceiling but now I found a basketball-sized crater had plopped to the floor.
So, now what? I could attempt to patch in the areas where the popcorn is missing. I’ve done it before. There’s cans of spray popcorn texture at any home center. The problem is, it never matches. On one of the pictures I’m showing here, you’ll see a patched area in the foreground and it’s almost as obvious as the gaping empty spots. I’m pretty sure when the house was built, the ceiling texture was not all done by the same contactor or at least the same gun because there’s some rooms where its just little bumpy pebbles all over and then there’s others that look more like stalactites hanging down.
Removing popcorn ceiling treatments can be anywhere from fairly easy to virtually impossible. If there’s multiple coats of paint on the ceiling, the water you mist it to soften the material can’t penetrate through. Given the ease in which all of my unsightly patches appeared, I’m hoping it’s going to come down fairly easily. No matter whether easy or hard, the process is extremely messy and disruptive for a house being lived in. It’s also important to know that if a popcorn ceiling was installed before 1978, there’s a good chance there’s asbestos in it. A DIYer shouldn’t tackle the project if that’s the case. The use of asbestos was banned in 1978 but I’d play it on the safe side and have your popcorn tested before whipping out the paint scraper.