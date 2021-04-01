Hybrid Farming: Good for Your Health

Since the dawn of time, humans have been manipulating the world around them. From inventing new technology to altering the landscape, these innovative techniques have always served to amend the lives of the human race (hopefully) for the better. Hybrid farming is no exception — the natural hybridization of plants has proven to be extremely beneficial to the health and wealth of humans around the world. The important thing is to know where your delicious fruits and veggies are coming from; and sometimes, the process is not as natural as you’d expect.
What exactly is hybrid farming? According to The Agriculture Alliance, a hybrid crop is “the result of two different varieties of plant that are cross-pollinated to create an offspring of hybrid, that contains the best traits of each of the parents.”
Thinking back to early high school science, we learned that monk Gregor Mendal began experimenting with bean plants back in the early 19th century. He was attempting to understand just how genetic traits were passed down from parent to offspring. Mendal ultimately discovered that hybrid plants are simply plants that have successfully and naturally cross-bred with other plants, taking advantage of the better traits and phasing out the less beneficial ones. As a result, F1 Hybrids were eventually discovered — “F1” means the naturally altered plant only took one generation to modify instead of several. These plants are still cultivated in a natural way, it just doesn’t take as long to create the result that farmers want.
Hybridization can be extremely advantageous in all aspects of life. Sure, farmers use it to yield better crops for their farms, but botanists cross-breed flower seeds to create a range of beautiful, colorful plants, manufacturers use hybridization to produce beans that can resist certain common diseases, and scientists have produced grains that contain more nutrition for those who live in famine-stricken areas.
The Agriculture Alliance reports that first generation hybrid plants have up to a 25 percent higher yield, show faster growth, and are much more resistant to a myriad of diseases and illnesses such as viruses, bacteria, fungi and nematode infestation. Hybrid plants also provide an efficient photosynthesis process and can hold water extremely effectively. Perhaps the most obvious advantage would be that hybrid plants produce new species: fruits including pluots (plums and apricots), tangelos (tangerines and grapefruits), tayberries (blackberries and raspberries) and rabbage (cabbage and radish) are all the result of successful hybridization techniques.
However, hybrid plants are more expensive to maintain because they take longer to develop and produce. For smaller and/or lower resource farms, hybrid seeds can prove to be a disadvantage — these multifaceted seeds tend not to perform to the same standards when the seed is saved for future planting. In other words, they don’t “reproduce true” the second time around and can be unreliable in what they produce. Second generation hybrid plants typically yield at much lower rates, show much less potency, and can be very inconstant in their physical characteristics. This could be one reason why small business farms in the area tend not to be super familiar with hybrid farming; they don’t produce plants at a large commercial rate, so hybrid seeds aren’t very financially viable. Cultivating hybrid plants requires special fertilizers and new seeds every year to produce the consistent, high-yielding products grown the year before.
Hybrid plants can sometimes be mistaken for a GM (genetically modified) or GMO (genetically modified organisms). It is important to know that hybrid and GMO are NOT the same. According to The Organic Consumers Organization, unlike hybrids, GM products are produced in a lab using complex technology such as gene splicing. Some high-tech GMO varieties can include genes from several species (something that rarely, if ever, occurs in the natural world), and genes get transferred from one kingdom to another, similar to bacteria being transferred to plants. These untested organisms would never naturally emerge in nature the way hybrid plants could.
The problem with GM products is that nobody really knows how these artificially altered organisms will change and grow over time or what the repercussions will be. Outcomes could range anywhere from a non-nutritive plant variety to something that is full-on toxic to humans and animals.
The Organic Consumers Association notes that only commodity crops with GM traits including soy, corn, alfalfa and sugar beets have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). There has been one exception: seed company Monsanto’s GM sweet corn, which is available for purchase at grocery stores around the country. Very little research has been conducted on GM crops. These seed varieties are patented and companies such as Monsanto do not allow scientists to study their GMO seeds at all. Another problem with GMO seeds is that wind can aid in the cross-pollination of non-GMO strains with GMO strains without farmers even noticing, leaving consumers with an understanding that they are buying GMO-free when that might not be the case.
That said, avoid GMO and go the natural way! Grow your own fruits and veggies or buy from local farmers, stick to simple or one-ingredient items at the grocery store, try to buy non-GMO project-certified goods, know your famers, and know where your meat comes from! Buying local, grass fed or pastured meat keeps you from buying livestock that had been fed GMO crops. Natural, hybrid varieties of fruits and veggies is great now and again if they are available in the area but growing your own garden this spring or summer is a great way to know where your produce is coming from.