How to Deal with Loneliness

“When I first took office as Surgeon General in 2014, I didn’t view loneliness as a public health concern,” Vivek H. Murthy writes in the intro to the Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory, “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.” Dr. Murthy likely isn’t the only one who, until recently, wouldn’t have put loneliness at the top of a list of country-wide health risks. But it turns out, this nearly universal experience can be pretty serious: The report notes that chronic loneliness is “associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.”
Since you, the reader, are a human being, it’s safe to assume you’re familiar with feeling lonely to some extent. People from all walks of life feel lonely, says Tina Borsa, MA, LCMHC, senior staff clinician and training director at Maps Counseling Services in Keene. The report highlights wide-ranging woes that can be a result of loneliness, ranging from a higher rate of illness and premature death to higher economic costs and lower performance at school and work. It is positioned not as an individual feeling but as an indicator of a community’s well-being, going back to our hunter gatherer days when relying on one another was crucial for survival.
The advisory notes that both loneliness and social isolation can have similar negative health side effects, but they are distinct situations. Simply put, social isolation is an objective state of being where one has few social relationships. Loneliness is a feeling that “results from perceived isolation or unmet need.” Socially isolated people are not always lonely, and lonely people are not always isolated. “One can be in a crowd and experience loneliness,” says Dana Belletiere, LCSW, MSEd.
By definition, there is no way to get out of a state of loneliness without other people, which the advisory acknowledges means social connection is “not something that is accessible equitably.” Though loneliness can affect people regardless of where they live, I know from experience that it is much easier to go days without speaking to another human being if you live in a rural community where everyone drives their own cars than in a major city where public transportation and perpetually crowded spaces are the norm. “Living in a rural area definitely warrants a little more creativity in creating connection,” says Skyler Dietzman, LCSW. With that in mind, I asked mental health experts who work with people in the Cheshire County region to share their best tips for combating bouts of chronic loneliness.
Remember That Most People Feel This Way
If there’s one undeniable takeaway from the Surgeon General’s advisory it’s that if loneliness warranted a whole government-sponsored report, you are definitely not the only person experiencing it. “You’re not alone with these feelings, it’s just that most people don’t talk about feeling lonely,” notes Borsa. New Englanders have a reputation for being hesitant to open up, but it’s an important first step in dealing with combating a sense of isolation. “If you are experiencing loneliness or lack of community, know that you aren’t alone, and you deserve the community you’re yearning for,” says Belletiere.
Assume People Will Like You
Research published in 2018 coined the phrase “the liking gap” based on evidence that we tend to underestimate how much people we interact with enjoy our company. Trying to find a connection in a room full of strangers is undoubtedly daunting (especially for someone with any level of social anxiety) but keeping this thought in the back of your mind can help loosen you up. “Express yourself authentically,” Belletiere advises. “Know that you are valuable and worthy of connection.” If you’re going places that are specifically designed to bring friendship-seeking adults together, chances are you’ll find at least one connection – but if you don’t, that shouldn’t be seen as a failure. “Remind yourself that you are enough,” Dietzman says. “Not everyone is going to be your friend and that’s OK.”
Find Connection Without Anyone Else
If you’re feeling a sudden surge of loneliness, you don’t have to drop everything and get yourself to a crowded bar. While you can certainly reach out to a friend or family member, Borsa says you don’t need anyone else to feel less alone, especially in the short term. “I think it’s about connection whether that be connection with people, animals, or nature,” she explains, recommending playing some favorite music, taking your pet for a walk in the neighborhood, or doing yardwork. Dietzman also notes that this type of “thought distraction” can help combat feelings of loneliness. “Change your environment by going outside, listen to music, start that task you’ve been wanting to get done, watch a funny show, cook yourself a good meal or maybe play a fun game on your phone,” she recommends. If all else fails, “think of things that might make it feel like you’re getting a hug: Wrapping up in a blanket, hugging a pet, or putting on a comfy sweatshirt,” Dietzman says.
Identify Your Hobbies
“This takes a little time, but create a list of hobbies, interests, and/or personal strengths,” Dietzman recommends. “Think of times you had the most fun socially or when you feel like your best self. Where were you? What were you doing? Who was there?” Once you’ve spent some time getting to know yourself, the next step is to get out there and meet new people who share similar interests. If you’re someone who loves team sports like basketball or baseball, this is an easy one: Check your local rec center for adult organized sports. But even activities that are normally done solo can spawn friend-making opportunities. “If you’re into knitting then check for a knitting group at your local fabric store. If you’re interested in reading, then join a discussion group at your local library,” says Borsa. Look for places that offer at least one free session, so you’re not financially committing to something before you start. Belletiere recommends Keene Young Professionals Network, The Keene Senior Center, Fast Friends, Stonewall Farm, and Keene Family YMCA as great places to meet new people.
Try Volunteering
“Volunteering can be rewarding on its own and provide the opportunity to meet people,” Belletiere says. It’s like a hobby, but with the added benefit of helping others in your community. You can Google for specific types of volunteering in your town (for instance, “volunteer with animals keene nh” brings up the Monadnock Humane Society’s website) or check out sites like Volunteer NH and #KeeneStrong for opportunities.
Head to the Library
If your loneliness is stemming from a recent move to a new area where you don’t know many people, Borsa recommends getting a library card. “When relocating to a new area, the old saying goes: Get your library card first,” she says. “Libraries host so many activities for young and old and in between.” The Keene Public Library’s June calendar of events is jam packed with something for everyone, including storytimes for a variety of age groups, movie nights, writers’ workshops, and roleplaying game sessions.
Plan Your Next Meetup Before You Part Ways
One of the hardest parts of making new friendships (or maintaining old ones) is finding a time to get together, especially if you’re spread out across the region. “Some emerging adults feel lonely as friends may go their separate ways after high school,” Borsa notes. “One tip is to schedule the next get together before you leave the initial gathering.” This way, everyone has something to look forward to for a few weeks or months and allow them to set the rest of their schedules with that time in mind, hopefully leading to fewer cancellations when the date finally arrives.
Get Online – To an Extent
The Surgeon General’s advisory acknowledges the double-edged sword of social media. On the one hand, it can “reduce the quality of our interactions and even diminish our self-esteem” especially for kids and adolescents. (In fact, the Surgeon General just released another advisory in late May about the mental health effects social media has on people under the age of 18 – and the findings are bleak.) On the other hand, the report notes “technology can foster connection by providing opportunities to stay in touch with friends and family, offering other routes for social participation for those with disabilities, and creating opportunities to find community, especially for those from marginalized groups.”
The experts I spoke with agree that social media can be a useful tool for adults seeking connection, especially in more remote areas. Dietzman recommends joining local Facebook community groups; Belletiere says the app Meetups can be a good way to find other people who want to connect. And if you’re not finding exactly the type of activity or group you’re looking for, social media is a great place to get your own started. “Don’t be afraid to be the first to create a group that speaks to your interests and share it with state, country, and town groups that can reach a broader local audience,” Kelly D’Arcangelo, LSW. “You could also start a virtual group with a focus on potential opportunities for in-person connection and conversation, such as casual meetings at a local coffee shop, farmers market, or happy hour.” When I moved back to Keene after 12 years away, I asked on Instagram if anyone would be interested in a regular supper club where we’d eat out at a different local restaurant once a month and was pleasantly surprised by how many people responded with an enthusiastic yes. (If that sounds up your alley, the Elm City Supper Club is still meeting monthly and is always open to new members.)
To avoid a social media experience that sparks more fear of missing out than feelings of community, D’Arcangelo recommends setting personal boundaries. “This can look like unfollowing accounts that foster negative thoughts or feelings, setting daily designated times to use social media, and taking periodic breaks from screen time in favor of healthy, offline activities,” she says.
Stay Consistent
Attending one movie night at a library or a single volunteer session can temporarily combat loneliness but, like any other habit, you’ll need to keep it up to see long-term results. “Open up your calendar, set an alarm, make a reminder, and start doing/attending/joining whatever it is that seemed motivating to you,” Dietzman says. It’s completely fine to bail on something that you ultimately realize isn’t your thing, but try not to back out after only doing it once. “Consistency is key here,” Dietzman continues. “Whatever you decided on, give it a chance. I usually say at least try it three times.”
Know When to Seek Professional Support
It can take time to truly get out of a loneliness rut, but if you’re still feeling isolated despite consistent attempts to get yourself out there, you may want to seek additional assistance. “Do not feel bad about taking it slow,” Dietzman says, “But consider seeking help from a professional for extra support if the feelings persist.”
SOURCE PROFESSIONAL PROFILES
Maps Clinicians - MAPS (mapsnh.org)
Dana Belletiere - Dana Belletiere, LICSW, MSEd. (danalicsw.com)
Skyler Dietzman - Dana Belletiere, LICSW, MSEd. (danalicsw.com)
Kasey D’Arcangelo - Dana Belletiere, LICSW, MSEd. (danalicsw.com)
OTHER LINKS
Social Connection — Current Priorities of the U.S. Surgeon General (hhs.gov)
The Liking Gap in Conversations: Do People Like Us More Than We Think? - Erica J. Boothby, Gus Cooney, Gillian M. Sandstrom, Margaret S. Clark, 2018 (sagepub.com)
Calendar & Events | City of Keene (keenenh.gov)
Social Media and Youth Mental Health — Current Priorities of the U.S. Surgeon General (hhs.gov)
Elm City Supper Club (@elmcitysupperclub) • Instagram photos and videos
