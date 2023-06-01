How to Deal with Loneliness

“When I first took office as Surgeon General in 2014, I didn’t view loneliness as a public health concern,” Vivek H. Murthy writes in the intro to the Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory, “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation.” Dr. Murthy likely isn’t the only one who, until recently, wouldn’t have put loneliness at the top of a list of country-wide health risks. But it turns out, this nearly universal experience can be pretty serious: The report notes that chronic loneliness is “associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.”

Since you, the reader, are a human being, it’s safe to assume you’re familiar with feeling lonely to some extent. People from all walks of life feel lonely, says Tina Borsa, MA, LCMHC, senior staff clinician and training director at Maps Counseling Services in Keene. The report highlights wide-ranging woes that can be a result of loneliness, ranging from a higher rate of illness and premature death to higher economic costs and lower performance at school and work. It is positioned not as an individual feeling but as an indicator of a community’s well-being, going back to our hunter gatherer days when relying on one another was crucial for survival.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.