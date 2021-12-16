How about just calling it a Holiday Cactus?

Oh, what beautiful floral treats we get to indulge in during the holidays! From berry bowls and amaryllis to gorgeous evergreens and graceful poinsettias, the Christmas holiday time can be resplendent with beautiful plant life. And, of course, there’s the old faithful Christmas Cactus. Mine is a descendant of my Grandmother’s plant. My Mom started her own from it and then I started mine from hers. The Christmas cactus is truly a generational plant that can live for decades with so little care.
For years I’ve heard the term Easter Cactus and have always assumed the plant was just a Christmas cactus bucking the calendar for whatever reason. The room hadn’t been cool enough? Lighting wasn’t quite right? Or maybe the plant was just reverting back to its natural order rather than its nursery-dictated forcing schedule. Well, boy was I wrong. There is indeed three types of flat-leaved cacti known as holiday cacti. Not only is there a distinct Easter cactus, there’s also a Thanksgiving cactus! Who knew?
The fact is all three look very similar but there are distinctions to help us identify them correctly. I looked at two different articles online: Is it a Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter Cactus? at worldofsucculents.com and another one with the same title at extension.iastate.edu. Schlumgera truncate is the Thanksgiving cactus, Schlumgera bridgesti the Christmas and Rhipsalidopsis gaertnerrii the Easter cactus.
The leaves are the way to identify the cactus. The Thanksgiving cactus has leaves that have claw-like projections on the edges. The Christmas cactus leaf edges have more scalloped projections and the Easter cactus has more rounded edges… not projecting out to speak of. I’m trying to think of a mnemonic device to memorize this. How about: A turkey has claws or sharp beak; scalloped potatoes to go with Christmas ham and round bunny paws for Easter? Not sure that works since the first two are edibles yet we certainly don’t eat rabbit paws. I’ll work on it!
All of these holiday cacti are what’s known as short day plants. They need between 12 and 24 hours of darkness to set buds for blooming. If you bring your plants outside for the summer, put them in a cool basement or a north facing bedroom when you bring them in. Think cool (not freezing) and dark. The Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus needs approximately 6 weeks of these short days and the Easter cactus needs 8-12 weeks. Once in bud, you can bring the plants to a brighter location but they don’t really appreciate full sun… especially summer sun that will burn their fleshy leaves. The primary bloom color for blooms are in the magenta family but with hybridization, there’s now true pinks, whites reds and even white with pink tips. Holiday cacti need very little care. Maybe a yearly feeding at best and a spare hand with the watering can. The surface of the soil should be dry at least an inch down before watering. Overwatering can kill a cactus in a short amount of time. They’re succulents so think desert-like conditions minus the blazing sun. They also will produce more flowers if somewhat pot bound.
The best thing about any of these holiday cacti is that they last. Even when not in bloom they’re still a good looking succulent and you can all but ignore them throughout the year. Their blooms also last a long time and they’re very easy to take a single sectional chunk of leaf, stuff it in some moist soil and voila! You can pass along your cactus to another generation!