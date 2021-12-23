I have discovered that saying the words, “I’m building a house,” produces a variety of reactions. Excited squeals, smiles, and fits of joy and also reactions such as semi-sarcastic laughter and/or bug eyes followed with a “Why?!” The “why” meaning more specifically, “why now?” Yes, there are so many reasons why building a house right now seems like a nearly impossible endeavor – the cost of lumber, supply chain issues, shortages of both workers and materials, and did I mention the cost?!
I have been apartment hopping or renting since I was twenty years old. The truth is, even if it’s not the best time to be building a house, there is no perfect time to take on a project of this scale. The longer I wait, everything would continue to cost more and I would still be paying rent. The one bonus of having lived in so many different apartments and house rentals is that I’ve got a good sense of what I want and don’t want in my living space. So, my first step in the planning process was to make a list of my top five criteria for my dream house.
1. One story, under 1200 square feet, walk out basement, open concept living room, kitchen and dining area.
2. Lots of windows for natural light.
3. Close to the farm and my family.
4. A three-season porch that doubles as a “catio” for my feline best friend.
5. My kitchen must have an island and a gas stove.
With my parameters set, the next step was deciding on a layout. I spent hours googling house plans and flipping through books (I highly recommend The Big Book of Small House Plans). I learned how easy it is to get caught in a Pinterest rabbit hole at this stage of house building, but in time it became easier to narrow my search. I knew I liked country-bungalow style houses. Since I’m quite a visual learner, I also spent a lot of time driving around Keene, taking in the various details of houses that I liked (and ruling out what I didn’t like). After a few weeks of combing through plans, I narrowed it down to two different houses (the rough interior layout of one and the exterior look of another) and making a hybrid of my own. I am no architect, but I can draw a to-scale floor plan on graph paper reasonably well. It went through lots of tweaks, but the end result is a very thoughtful and well laid out house.
I had the plan, now I needed the resources. Luckily for me, the first hurdle was already cleared: I had a small piece of land that was ready to build on. Secondly, I had a contractor in mind who is a good family friend. I asked him if he wanted to build my house, and he was excited and honored to do the job. Over the span of a month, my contractor made calls and hired subcontractors (electrician, roofer, insulation crew, sheet rocker, etc.), while I gathered together all necessary paperwork to get a building permit. This part, for me, was a bit of a headache. There is a plethora of paperwork involved in building a house -- site plan, driveway permit, septic design, documenting license numbers for your electrician and plumber, authorization from the town fire chief for installing oil burning equipment, and more. By the time we broke ground in August, we had every subcontractor scheduled, and I had been to every town selectman’s meeting four weeks running. But I had my permit, we were ready to go, and that is all that mattered to me.
Each day of building always seemed to involve new questions and considerations. There are so many decisions to make when you’re building a home, and of course you want to get it right, the first time. A good example of this sort of house building quandry is choosing your windows – because if you get the wrong size or color window there is no returning it. The other tricky piece of this puzzle was the fact that the supply chain was so mixed up; I had to think six weeks ahead of schedule in order to get the windows in time, and this was when my house barely had a foundation. For me, it was very hard to conceptualize something like windows when I didn’t even have walls. I chose a style that I liked, took professional advice into consideration, and finally was able to order some spectacular Anderson windows. Of course, this is just one example of how complex and tedious decision making can be when you’re building a house.
If I had to lend just one piece of advice to others who want to build their own home, it’s this: be patient. I learned early on that sometimes you just have to take your hands off the wheel through this process, because there are so many things beyond your control. The day they finished drilling my well was my first dose of that reality – I found out they had to go down 500 feet to hit water. I cried. A lot. My dad assured me that a) there was nothing anyone could have done to change the outcome and b) every house building project involves some tears. In the grand scheme of things, the very deep well I now own is a mere blip in an otherwise remarkably successful project.
Four months have passed since we started building, and my house is very much a house. The house has a roof with brand new shingles, big, beautiful windows, freshly painted doors, and interior walls that are newly insulated and covered in sheet rock. I’ve even hosted an impromptu dinner with friends in what will eventually be my dining area – at the time the dinner consisted of charcuterie, a plywood and sawhorse table, lawn chairs, candles and plenty of wine. Soon I’ll be ordering flooring and buying paint (I’ve chose some colors already). Picking out light fixtures and painting trim boards are two things on my current to-do list. There are still quite a few important steps to go, but I can see the finish line. Building my house has continuously proven to be one of the most exciting and most overwhelming adventures I have ever taken on. I am so grateful for all of the wonderful friends, family, and community members who have made this all possible. The target move-in time frame is early 2022, and I am beyond happy knowing that I will soon arrive in my final residence.