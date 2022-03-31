In April, 1976, Horse and Buggy Feeds opened their first store in Winchendon, MA, selling Blue Seal Feeds out of a dilapidated barn. They’ve come a long way, expanding to a second location in January of 1984 in Keene, where they took over the Blue Seal Company store on Dunbar Street.
They were your typical feed store for quite some time, but as the world evolved, so did their customer’s needs. “Our first product line was Blue Seal Feeds. As time went on, at the request of our growing customer base, our business expanded to include other products for our customers, such as hay, shavings and pet food, as well as adding lawn and garden products,” explained Walter Anair, owner of Horse and Buggy Feeds.
As family farms seemed to dwindle, there was a rise in pet ownership, and as people began to value pet companionship more, the need for pet food and products became greater. “The business has changed drastically. To put it in a nutshell, when we started 46 years ago we were your typical feed store that sold a little bit of dog and cat food. Now we’re pretty much more of a pet store that sells a little bit of horse, cow and chicken food. It’s just evolved over the years. It’s a drastic change from what we used to do. We still sell a lot of feed, but I think the volume has changed,” said Anair.
“Nowadays, chickens are pets, even goats are very popular as pets now — you see people walking them around on a leash. Some of these things astound me that have changed from way back when,” Anair quipped. “Horses are still horses, cows are still cows, but a lot of these smaller farm animals have become pets,” he added.
When it comes to what they carry in their store, “it’s quite a mix,” Debbie Wojtkielewicz, manager of Horse and Buggy Feeds said. “We have all the farm stuff, hay, shavings and pet supplies and then other handmade items such as earrings and wool socks. The nice thing about being a local, family-owned store is that we can bring in a lot of crafty items from some of our customers. We even have local honey and local maple syrup — you never know what you’re going to find in here.”
If you’re looking for a specific product that you don’t see in the store, Horse and Buggy Feeds is willing to try to order it, if they can. “We pride ourselves on the fact that we will special order stuff for people. A lot of our customers are very loyal and they are family to us. If they use a brand that we don’t have that we have access to, we will order it. Some of our best-selling products in our store come from customer requests.” Wojtkielewicz said.
As a store that sells many pet products, they also allow leashed pets to visit along with their owners, explained Wojtkielewicz. “That’s one of the fun parts of the store. We don’t just get dogs. We get birds, we get hamsters, mice, cats, bunnies. We have all kinds of critters that come to visit us. Amazing Grace farm up in Sullivan will even bring in their baby goats.”
Wojtkielewicz added that occasionally she will even bring in her own dog, Tippy, a 132 pound presa canario. “She has quite the reputation when she is here. She has her fan club and she knows her fan club.”
In the spring Horse and Buggy Feeds in Keene also sells baby chicks in the store, and they put up their outdoor temporary greenhouses to sell annual flowers, perennial flowers and vegetables. All of their plants are locally grown, some even grown in their own permanent greenhouses at their Winchendon location.
Their Winchendon store has a smaller retail space, but they have four permanent greenhouse buildings and lots of warehouse space. Though only 20 miles apart, Wojtkielewicz said the stores are very different in what they carry.
Horse and Buggy Feeds in Winchendon, MA, is located at 380 School Street. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 978-297-2518.
Their Keene location is located at 24 Dunbar Street. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 603-352-0328. For more information visit their website horseandbuggyfeeds@gmail.com or email, horseandbuggyfeeds.com.