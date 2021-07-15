Hornpout Fishing

When it comes to fish, horned pout, also called hornpout or just pout, are an often overlooked species, which is a shame because they’re easy to catch, a lot of fun to fish for, and great table fare. What’s more, the limits are generous. The daily limit is twenty-five fish and there is no length or weight limit or closed season.
One of the main reasons this fish is overlooked is that they’re best caught in the dark. That doesn’t mean you won’t catch one or two during the daylight hours, but if you’re serious about catching enough for a fish fry, nighttime is the right time to go fishing for this small member of the catfish family. If you’re a kid, or you have some, fishing after dark is exciting, a whole other adventure involving flying bats, shooting stars, bullfrog songs, swimming beavers and the rare possibility of northern lights. I particularly enjoy listening to fledgling owls trying out their voices.
Both my sons enjoyed pout fishing when they were youngsters. One of my favorite experiences came when we took my youngest boy on a vacation trip to Lake Sunapee. He made friends with two kids from New York City in the cabin next to ours. Those kids were deeply disappointed because they hadn’t been able to catch any fish in the lake. I told them to meet us at the dock at dark and we would catch some fish, no problem.
After a couple hours of reeling in big hornpout all three kids were all fished out and we had a five-gallon bucket with more than a couple dozen live fish in water. When it was all over, they decided to release the fish rather than eat them. Letting them go all at once was almost as much fun as catching them, they said.
The most popular bait for horned pout is worms – earthworms or night crawlers. And there are two basic approaches on how to fish for them. Since these are basically bottom feeders, a sinker on the line will help cast the bait out there and then plant it on the bottom. But some pout anglers prefer putting a bobber on the line to suspend the bait off the bottom. Both methods work. People fishing on the bottom wait to feel a tug on the line before setting the hook. People fishing the bobber method often employ a flashlight to monitor that float.
The reason this fish is called a horned pout is because of the horns. The fish has three rigid spikes, one in the dorsal (back) fin and one in each pectoral (side) fin. Getting stuck by one of these spikes is a painful experience. Taking horned pout off the hook without getting stuck by one of those horns is a talent the pout angler needs to learn early on. Usually, the horns stick out rigidly when the fish is caught. One method of holding the fish is to form a vee with the index and middle finger of one hand and slide that vee up the back of the fish from the tail end to lock that dorsal spike upright. This will render the other two pectoral spikes in a rigid position and those fingers can curl over them to complete the hold on the fish while the angler unhooks the fish.
The other method used by some pout fishermen is to make that vee with your fingers and use it to capture one of the pectoral spikes upright as the fish is gripped from the side.
Those spikes are why it’s a good idea to contain the catch in bucket, by the way. Having those fish flopping around on the shore in the dark where you might inadvertently step or sit on one is a painful possibility.
Where to fish is a problem easily solved. Like sunfish, horned pout are found almost everywhere, from the local mud hole to the finest trout pond. Ride around after dark on a weekend evening and monitor your local ponds and you will likely find a few people relaxing in lawn chairs fishing from shore or lined up on bridges.
Don’t want to infringe on someone else’s spot or fish with a crowd. No problem. Find your own secret spot by trying out a few places until you hit on one that has lots of fish or really big ones. Here’s my advice for fishing pout at night – take extra flashlight batteries and don’t forget the mosquito repellent.
Good luck!