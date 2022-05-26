Horatio Colony Museum Fashion Exhibit

The name Horatio Colony II is well-known in the Keene area. Colony (1900-1977) was a poet, playwright and member of a family of mill owners who in his last will and testament set aside hundreds of acres of forests and wetlands in Keene as a nature preserve.
Many also know his home, located on Main Street, is now a museum filled with his many collections, from books to Asian artifacts.
What many may not know is his wife, Mary (Curtis) Colony, had a collection of her own: her clothing.
Some of the 1920s pieces she wore, along with personal photographs and documentation of what made fashion from that era so influential will be on display at the Horatio Colony Museum through Sunday, July 17. The exhibit, titled Making a Statement: 1920’s Fashion Through the Eyes of Mary Curtis, was curated by the museum’s executive director, Sofia Thornblad.
Mary was born in 1907 in Concord, MA and was educated there, as well as in Paris and Boston. She was introduced to Horatio by a mutual friend in the 1920s and knew each other for more than 20 years before marrying in 1946. In the early 1940s, she opened a gift and accessory store in the center of Concord and managed it until she was married (and was associated with the store the rest of her life). The couple spent their time between Boston, Keene and Concord as well as traveling the world and bringing home the treasures that became their collections.
“Mary was known for her impeccable taste, especially when it came to fashion,” wrote Thornblad in the exhibit text. Mary died in 1969 and is buried in Keene.
The display focuses on the roaring 1920s, when Mary came of age.
The centerpiece is a dress from 1925, when she made her debut in society. The dress, made of silk chiffon featuring heavy bead work, is an example of the popular fashion produced by The House Of Lanvin Jeanne Lanvin in Paris.
Lanvin, one of the most important designers of the decade, was known for the “robe de style” sheath dress, which was close fitted on top and had a dropped waist typical of popular 1920s dresses. Lanvin, as outlined in the text, also became known for her perfume, lingerie, menswear and signature color, Lanvin blue. Lanvin died in 1946, and her design house remains in business.
“Even for a family as well-to-do as the Curtises, this dress would have been considered a luxury,” the text reads.
Much of the display is a history lesson, describing how the end of World War II, the Prohibition Era, speakeasies, jazz music and F. Scot Fitgerald novels impacted the culture of the 1920s. It was also the beginning of women’s right to vote, which also led to their being more free with fashion and influenced the trends of the day.
Mary, like so many other women her age in that decade, was inspired by film stars and flapper girls who wore makeup, short-hemmed dresses and “bobbed” their hair in a shorter style.
One of the trends started by legendary designer, Coco Chanel, was combining masculine and feminine trends “with liberated women in mind,” reads the exhibit text.
A photo of Mary taking a trip out west in 1927 shows her wearing pants and a short haircut typical of that period. The display also includes images of her as a child and of she and her husband, as well as examples and photos of men’s fashion of the 1920s.
Making a Statement: 1920’s Fashion Through the Eyes of Mary Curtis, is on display through Sunday, July 17, at Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main Street, Keene. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum and exhibit are free; visit horatiocolonymuseum.org for more information.