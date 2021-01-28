Hooked on Ice

Photographer Federico Pardo had never seen these mysterious structures that seemingly popped up out of nowhere out on the West River in the winter of 2016. He decided to take a closer look through his lens, launching a three-year project recording the culture of ice fishing.
The result is the exhibit of large-format color images, “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People and Culture,” on display through March 6 at Brattleboro Museum and Art Center.
Pardo, also a biologist and documentary filmmaker whose clients include National Geographic, was living part-time in the Brattleboro area in 2016 (he’s now in Wisconsin) when he came across a group of ice shanties on a frozen floodplain of the river known as The Meadows.
“I was immediately attracted to them,” he said in a phone interview from the Galapagos Islands, the location of his most recent project. “They were so quirky-looking, made from upcycled materials.”
He also wondered about their owners and their contemplative sport. Ice fishing is the practice of catching fish with lines and fish hooks through an opening in the ice on a frozen body of water. Ice fishers may fish in the open or in ice shanties, which are heated.
The following winter (2017) Pardo began visiting the river during month-long stretches, taking photographs of the shanties for several hours a trip. To capture what he saw as the ethereal atmosphere on the ice, he decided to work at about 10 or 11 o’clock at night.
His intent was to capture that changing atmosphere over time, on nights when the ice was covered in snow or bare and stark — when the moon was full and provided the main light source — and on moonless nights when the sky was filled with stars. His exposure for each of the photos was between 15 and 20 seconds, just before the stars became streaky in the image, he explained.
Pardo also visited the shanty village on the floodplain during the day to capture more of the ice fishing culture, taking photos of traps and other equipment and, of course, of the fish themselves.
Always focused on humans’ relationship with nature across cultures and geographic locations, he wanted to delve even deeper into this ephemeral culture. But the sport is seclusive by nature and he didn’t have much luck connecting to the fishers.
In showing his photos to a friend who is a Vermont Folklife Center board member, Pardo was connected to the center’s ethnographer, Ned Castle.
“He said to me, ‘We need to tell these stories,’” Pardo said. “[Castle] took over the human side of the series.”
Castle called the number written on the side of each ice shanty that belonged to the structure’s owner and ended up recording about 10 interviews, which are part of the exhibit and will be part of the center’s archives. In these conversations, the fishers remark on their structures, the amenities and people they house, detail the practice of ice fishing, and reflect on the relationships, connections and community they reinvent each year at The Meadows.
Each of the shanties featured in Pardo’s images on display also has a bio, complete with age, size and placement along with construction materials (particle board, plywood, Plexiglas, etc.) and amenities (stove, bed, shelving, etc.).
A couple of related events are coming up next month…
The Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition opens Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 28. Presented by the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center and Retreat Farm, this inaugural event will feature a display of ice shanties at the farm. Most will be displayed on solid ground in front of the farm, with a few placed on the Retreat Meadows ice. An awards ceremony will be held outdoors at the farm Sunday, Feb. 14, at noon, during which a panel of local judges will give out an array of awards for ice shanties with notably artistic, inventive or silly qualities.
A Zoom and Facebook Live presentation — Ice Fishing: Culture, Community and Conservation — will be held on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The talk features an online panel including Clay Groves, Fish Nerds podcaster and New Hampshire fishing guide; Roy Gangloff, multi-generational ice fisherman; and Paige Blaker, fish production supervisor at Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
The panel will look at the cultural, social and environmental issues surrounding ice fishing, what it means to those who participate in it, and how it may continue to evolve and change in the future. A recording will be made available afterwards.
For more information about Pardo’s exhibit or related events, visit brattleboromuseum.org.