It won’t be long now until our local lakes and ponds are covered with ice. For many anglers, this is when the fun begins, as ice fishing gets underway.
One of the great things about fishing on hard water is you don’t need a boat to access all the places you’d like to try your luck. You can just walk there.
I’ve been doing this for more than a half-century now and the enjoyment hasn’t diminished a bit. The thing that happens with ice anglers who have been doing this for a while is that they tend to develop a focus on one or two species of fish. For me, that’s largemouth bass. That doesn’t mean I’ll pass up an opportunity to fish for trout or jig for panfish such as yellow perch and black crappies; it’s just that bass are my preference.
People who develop this kind of focus have places they prefer to go. While bass, pickerel and panfish are present in most area waterbodies, trout fishing on ponds and lakes is more limited. Designated trout ponds, including Gilmore Pond in Jaffrey, Stone Pond in Marlborough/Dublin and some specially regulated lakes such as Spofford Lake in Chesterfield, are closed to fishing in the winter, while other trout ponds not designated as such — Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam is open to fishing all year. Lakes with lake trout and salmon — Granite Lake in Nelson/Stoddard and Nubanusit in Hancock/Nelson among them — are open but restricted to two fishing devices instead of six.
Local anglers in search of northern pike can be found in the setbacks of the Connecticut River in the vicinity of Hinsdale and on Skatutakee Lake in Harrisville. Even some of the area’s bass ponds, including Grassy Pond in Rindge and Gregg Lake in Antrim, have rules that are different than other bass ponds in the region. A list of lakes and ponds with special rules is available online (or wherever fishing licenses are sold) in the annual New Hampshire Freshwater Fishing digest.
One difference between ice fishing and summer fishing is the equipment. Ice fishing generally requires more equipment, thus a larger investment. At a minimum, the ice angler needs a half-dozen fishing tackles — called tip-ups — a jigging rod, an auger to bore holes through the ice, a strainer to clean the holes of ice chips, a bait bucket and a sled to haul all of that gear. The price tag for that basic gear could be anywhere from $150 to $800, depending on the quality.
The best way to try out the sport without making a large investment is to accompany an experienced ice angler. Most are happy to have some company and introduce newcomers to the sport. It’s even possible to do this without purchasing a fishing license if you go on the third Saturday in January, which is a free fishing day.
People who are “hooked” on the sport tend to expand their investment by purchasing quality equipment like the latest low-weight, battery-powered ice augers and portable ice fishing shelters that provide relief from the winter weather. These pop-up shelters are rapidly replacing the traditional ice fishing shanties called bob-houses because they can be easily moved or removed as conditions warrant.
Any way you do it, the outing will provide fun entertainment and possibly a fish dinner or two. Dress warm and good luck!