I remember the hardwood floors. Once a year my Mom would apply Johnson’s Liquid Floor Wax to them and then she’d go over them with a strange light blue upright buffer that she’d put thick wool pads on the brushes of. When she was all done, the floors had a shine. The smell of that wax was in the air and my sister and I would delight in getting a running start before gliding across them in our sock feet.
The kitchen in the home I grew up in was long and had a peninsula counter that divided the kitchen workspace from the dining table. In both this house and the next one they bought, my parents turned the dining room into the living room and the intended living room became their bedroom. At the time in both cases, this was done for utilitarian reasons. They had kids that needed bedrooms. Later in life, they just kept it that way. It saved them climbing the stairs to go to bed at night.
I only lived in the second home for the last two years of high school, so I didn’t have the same kind of attachment to it as the first one. I’m quite sure, though, it’s the house that held the most memories for my parents. A simple old farmhouse, it was originally the carriage house to the main house which had long ago been demolished. I wonder why it was gone. Did it burn? Did anyone get hurt? What had it looked like back then and what was the family like that lived in it?
Long gone was the need to wax floors. My Mom was busy with the farm stand for the next 30 years. They were still hardwood, though, so my sister closest to me in age and I decided to take on this “project” one weekend when my parents went to visit family in northern Vermont. Not a mere waxing mind you. We were going to sand the finish right off that living room floor and apply polyurethane. That was the modern thing to do back in the late 70s, early 80s. We rented a big floor sander and went to town on it with no idea what we were getting ourselves into. Well, one of us managed to run over the power cord with the sander which kicked the breakers in the house. By the end of the weekend, though, it was done. Not the greatest refinishing job by any standard. In fact, it really didn’t look much different from when we started. We tried, though. This was one of many projects I’d tackle as a young adult to improve my parent’s house… even after I no longer lived there.
This year we’ll all be gathering for Thanksgiving at my Dad’s house. My Mom’s gone and never knew the house. And now my oldest sister is gone, too. This is the second house my Dad has bought since my Mom’s been gone. He didn’t want to stay in the old farmhouse any longer. It just wasn’t the same without her. Another old farmhouse that’s been cobbed together over the years, I suspect this is the last property he’ll buy. He’s had a lot of work done to the place and it finally feels like home to him. Not the same kind of home as before but still home.
After my Mom died 8 years ago, my sister found a note in my mother’s things. She explained to me that Mom had actually gotten this written verse with a couple handwritten words on it in her own sister’s things after she passed. It was from my aunt. There was obviously meaning to it for my mother and she kept it. To paraphrase, it said not to grieve for her but also not to forget her either. And to still get together as a family and spend time together. So we do this. Wherever it may be as the years go by, we’ll be home.