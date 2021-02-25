Home Renovation Hacks

When I moved in with my boyfriend, Bill, he was smack-dab in the middle of renovating his home. He has been for several years, getting things just right and doing the bulk of the work on his own (he’s a handy guy who can do anything from painting the walls to replacing the plumbing and installing new electrical outlets).
He’s been smart about it all, too, as far as opting for money-saving avenues. For example, we love the style of the kitchen cabinets, but they were an ugly, dull brown color. And the walls were painted a weird yellowish brown — it made the whole room look much smaller than it is. So, we chose to paint the cabinets white and replace the existing black knobs with brushed silver handles; the walls are now white too. Our main objective was to brighten up the room and get it to appear its actual size, and those simple things did just that. And painting instead of buying new has saved us a lot of money.
Hacks and tips such as giving cabinets new life with paint are especially helpful right now in the current pandemic-prompted strained economy.
In my research for this article, I’ve found a whole lot more home hacks and tips. Some of them I will certainly be following for a few projects around my home. Perhaps these can help with your home renovations and projects too…
Breathe new life into old, faded, outdated countertops without having to replace them altogether. Contact paper has traditionally and most commonly been used to line shelves and drawers. But more and more, it’s finding new and different uses, such as covering countertops.
Contact paper is extremely durable and can withstand various temperatures, water/moisture and any other messes that come along. And there are a wide variety of patterns and styles, including some that are made to look like granite — so, now you can get that upscale look at a fraction of the cost of real granite.
Dress up your kitchen walls and countertop areas with a new backsplash. It doesn’t take as much effort as completely re-painting the room but can still have a dramatic impact on the overall look. Purchase tiles to match the existing cabinets, walls, etc. and install them yourself, or use repurposed (and treated) wood or bricks. You could also opt for a simple peel-and-stick backsplash that can be affixed easily to the walls.
Outdated, old-looking faucets can bring a room down and make it feel stale. Completely replacing them isn’t always as easy as it may seem — it may cause plumbing issues, or ultimately require replacement of nearby surfaces. And you may not want to replace the faucets anyway if you still love the style; they may just be in need of a refresher.
Dressing them up rather than replacing them is actually easier than you may think. All it takes is paint, some prep and a little patience. Start by sanding down (with course sandpaper) the entire surface of the faucet and handles; repeat that action using steel wool to gently smooth the surface, and then wipe down with a damp cloth to remove dust and other particles. From there, it’s just a matter of priming and painting the surfaces. Learn more details here: paintedfurnitureideas.com/spray-paint-faucet-correctly.
Revitalize the bathroom cabinets and drawers with paint. You don’t need to replace them to give the room a new look. Paint works well, as does installing new handles and hardware. Just sand down the wood, prime it and paint it virtually any color or style you’re looking to achieve.
Glam up the bathtub with a new face. According to home renovation site Spruce and Pine (spruceandpine.com/blog/our-inexpensive-tub-trick), there are several ways to have a new tub without actually buying a new tub. Cover the front (referred to as the apron) with tile, stones or even wood. You can make it even more unique, too… repurpose flat stones you can find outside, use tiles leftover from building the shower’s interior, cover with leftover laminate flooring, or use wood trimming that can be held in place with heavy-duty exterior construction adhesive.
Speaking of repurposing, how about old PVC or other piping you may have laying around in the garage or basement? Those can easily be measured, cut to fit and painted to become new curtain rods. Discarded or surplus wooden boards can be made into crown moulding to frame windows anywhere in the house. You can also dress up doorways and even kitchen cabinets with such moulding.
There really is no shortage of ways to renovate without emptying your bank account. Just take your ideas and imagination, get some advice and assistance when needed, and start creating the spaces you’re dreaming of.