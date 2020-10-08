Home on the Free Range

Having fresh food and vegetables available in the backyard is a great way to know what’s on your plate is sourced safely and freshly. Chickens make an excellent addition to anyone’s backyard garden or just the homestead in general. Not only do they make for great food packed with protein, they also provide the freshest, tastiest eggs around. Their waste makes for awesome compost, and they help pick at worms and insect pests, making for great—and useful—garden companions. Chickens will also provide endless entertainment—their quirky antics have been known to keep everyone laughing throughout the day.
There are some things to consider before giving chickens a home in your backyard. First, make sure to check your local town’s ordinances to ensure that it is legal to keep chickens. There also may be a limit to the number of them you can house, so make sure to check that out too. When it comes to living in a heavily settled area, it’s probably best to own hens and not roosters, as roosters can be extremely loud and could potentially upset the neighbors! As long as you’re ready to clean the coop and shovel out the manure daily, raising chickens can be easy and fun.
Raising a small flock of chickens is cheaper and easier than you’d think! Not only do they serve as entertaining backyard guests, they also provide fresh breakfast—something a cat or dog certainly can’t do. According to the team over at Achille Agway (achilleagway.com/blog/47187/start-a-backyard-flock-chickens-are-easy-pets-that-offer-breakfast), getting started is fairly simple; the most important place to start is with the chicken coop. The coop size should comfortably give each chicken about two to three square feet of floor space. It also needs a roost for the birds to sleep on at night, as well as a nesting area for the hens to lay their eggs. Hens typically share nests, so one nest per two or three birds should be adequate.
Simple bedding, hay, food and water is about all that is required to give the chickens a happy home. Achille Agway recommends supplying oyster shells for the hens, which will provide calcium for strong eggshells. Make sure the coop is properly equipped and secure enough for those pesky predators like foxes or coyotes (as well as your own cat or dog)—everything should be smooth sailing from there. Between building a coop, supplying the chickens and providing food and bedding, expect to spend anywhere from $500 to $700 starting out. After that, make sure to budget for food and general coop maintenance.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, anywhere from three to six birds is a great number to start out. Chickens are rather social creatures, and three to six birds should keep a steady supply of eggs coming in while keeping the birds social and entertained with each other. It’s important to note that chickens are at their most productive in the first two years of their lives; after that, the egg production will slow down significantly, so replacing the flock in the future is something to certainly think about. The Almanac does not recommend keeping a rooster to raise chicks on your own; buying chicks from a supplier is a much easier and less stressful alternative.
After the coop is set up, it’s time to decide on the kind of chicken to raise. Achille Agway states that the American Poultry Association recognizes 65 breeds of chickens, and they come in two sizes: standard and bantam (essentially miniature chickens). Golden Comets are typically the breed of choice for most, as these birds have been specifically bred to lay large amounts of eggs while only consuming small amounts of food.
According to Achille Agway, other friendly and productive breeds include Rhode Island Reds, Barred Rocks and White Leghorns. These hens will be done laying eggs after five years but have a lifespan of about 20 years if kept in a safe and healthy environment. This is something to consider when starting a flock; production-wise, it would be smart to get part of the flock the first year, and then add the rest of the flock the following year to extend egg production.
Once the gardening season is over, let those chickens roam free! During and beyond their laying years, chickens will help out by uprooting weeds, eating the overripe vegetables, picking out weed seeds and insects, and picking apart vegetable remains such as broccoli stems, carrot tops, chard and kale, all while mixing up the soil in the process. Chickens don’t discriminate and will eat pretty much anything, so make sure to fence off the areas that you don’t want over-picked.
Chickens are great garden companions and add a lot to any backyard—garden or no garden. Once you get a taste of those organically raised eggs, you’ll never look back. Reach out to Achille Agway for any questions or concerns about getting started on raising chickens!