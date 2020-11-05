You might already know Mangzalea Farm & Sanctuary as a refuge for rescued “misfits” — handicapped, orphaned and elderly animals in need of a home.
What you might not know is that the Fitzwilliam-based nonprofit organization, in operation since 2002, also offers a range of organic, natural bath and body products partially made with herbs and ingredients grown right there on the farm.
“I’ve always been kind of an herbal nerd. So, I’ve always just made products for our family, but I do everything in small batches,” said Mangzalea co-owner Mandy Exel. “And of course, trying to take care of the animals, I need every cent I can make, so I started selling the stuff.”
Exel makes almost any type of product you could want, from soaps, candles, body scrubs and lotions to deodorant, tooth powder and tick repellant. Her kitchen doubles as her workshop, she said, and she recruits family and friends to test out new creations.
One of her favorite items is the natural deodorant; it’s free of toxic ingredients such as aluminum, which is often found in store-bought deodorants. Living and working on a farm and spending a lot of time outside, that’s one of the easiest products to test.
“If we stink at the end of the day, we know that I need to go back to the drawing board,” Exel said, laughing.
She explained that she often builds off of traditional ingredients including shea butter and lavender oil, and when she needs something she doesn’t grow or make herself, such as goat’s milk, she’ll typically barter with other farmers and friends in the region. Exel noted it can be quite a task keeping the herb gardens safe from the roughly 100 birds that live at the sanctuary.
The farm even has a line of products made just for men — the Hairy A** line — with aftershave, beard balm, beard oil, body spray and body powder.
Exel uses a range of herbs, from bergamot and witch hazel to yarrow and jojoba, and tries to emphasize plants native to New Hampshire, such as jewelweed. Her interest in herbs goes back to her childhood, when she first learned to forage with her father.
“I grew up in Antrim out in the middle of nowhere. My father is part Native American, so we used to do a lot of foraging and stuff more as like a hobby,” she said. “And then I got into the flowers, like lavender and comfrey, and foraging all the different herbs, and started looking at different ways I could use it.”
Exel doesn’t necessarily see herself as an expert. But it’s a labor of love, and she said her family enjoys the peace of mind of knowing exactly where the ingredients in the products they use come from.
“A lot of what I do is just trial and error from years and years of practicing and seeing what works and what doesn’t,” she said. “They’re also helping our mission, and these are all things that my family uses.”
Mangzalea Farm & Sanctuary’s bath and body products are available for purchase online at mangzaleasanctuary.org/shop. All proceeds go to support the animals at the sanctuary; for more information about the farm, visit mangzaleasanctuary.org.