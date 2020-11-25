Home-based Holiday Cheer

Though this year may bring us smaller holiday gatherings — or maybe for some, none at all — that doesn’t mean we can’t decorate and fill our homes with all of the holiday spirit we can muster.
When it comes to holiday decor, there are no rules. You may come from a family who goes hog wild on the outdoor lights, filling every inch of the yard, or you may prefer just a wreath with a bow. Some decorations are timeless, handed down from generation to generation, while some fads come and go nearly before the holidays are even over.
There is always something so magical about dragging out the boxes of decorations, going through all of the memories of holidays past, and getting the home ready for a new season. Even when we moan and complain that the Christmas decorations are out at Walmart or Target when Halloween hasn’t even happened yet, there still is that one little spark that comes to life when we get a whiff of those cinnamon pinecones; you can’t help but feel a little giddy for the months to come.
It’s a crazy world we live in today, and while not all of our yearly traditions may go as normally planned, there is certainly nothing stopping us from turning on a holiday movie or cranking up some holiday tunes, lighting a festive scented candle and getting our holiday decorating on!
If you find you’re coming up short for decoration ideas, maybe you’d like to try something a little different this year, or maybe you just need a little extra inspiration. Here are a few ideas that could get you started…
Garland: Pre-lit, frosted, berries, garland with ornaments, candy cane garlands... you name it, there is a garland out there donning it. Whether you dig out the trusty old garland from your attic to wrap around your staircase every year, or you get creative and design your own this year, they’re always so versatile. Try draping one on a mantle, hanging them in the windows, designing a nice table centerpiece, or wrapping them around lamp posts outside.
Nostalgic décor: Those light-up ceramic trees your mom or grandmother had out every Christmas are back in full force and so are other nostalgic decorations. It is the perfect time to raid the attic or barn and find all of those relics stored away — anything from vintage stockings, old wooden milk crates, tins, Santas from Christmas past. This is a great time to even use some old antiques you may have hanging around to incorporate into your decorations; fill an old basket with ornaments or place bottle brush trees in an old crate.
Plaid and buffalo check: ‘Tis the season when we’re looking for warmth and comfort… buffalo check and plaid bring just that! Think pillows, blankets, tree skirts and placemats. Or little touches here and there, such as bows on wreaths, napkin rings or just a nice doormat.
Fresh greenery: You can never go wrong with fresh greenery. It looks nice even when it’s imperfect, it smells nice and it goes with just about anything. Cut down your own tree, hang a fresh wreath or even just tuck a few sprigs of pine in a centerpiece, and you could bring the look and smell of the holidays right into your home.
Gifts: I don’t know about you, but I always seem to spend so much time and energy in the last moments before Christmas, staying up late and wrapping presents. Why not get it done early, spend a little time making them look picture-perfect and including them in your holiday decorating? Stack your beautiful packages under the tree, pile them up on a bench or a table, incorporate them with other decorations, or even arrange them nicely in an empty corner of a room.
Rustic décor: Scour your barn, garage or attic for old skis, sleds or snowshoes. Utilize those old grain bags you’ve been saving for a project you’ll never get to. Make your own wreath from greenery in your backyard. Collect pinecones and place them in a bowl or plant some mini trees in some galvanized buckets.
Modern décor: Maybe you’d rather a sleeker, cleaner look. Gold, silver or marble are always classic additions to your holiday décor collections that never go out of style. Try a white Christmas tree this year, use large golden or silver chargers in your tablescape, icicle lights in the windows, or simple ceramic houses could add a nice modern touch to your home.