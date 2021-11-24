Holiday Choral Concerts Return to the Region

The holiday season is upon us, which brings with it tidings of great joy, promise of a fruitful new year—and choral concerts.
Festive music is a hallmark of this time of year, and many choral groups are taking the stage and offering live performances for the first time in two years.
The Greater Keene Pops Choir will return for two hour-long holiday concerts Sunday, December 5, at 2 and 5 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM, at 20 Commercial Street.
The title of this year’s event is “Winter’s Embrace.”
“It will be inspiring, uplifting and upbeat,” said president Pam Croteau. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the box office the day of the concert. Attendees must wear masks and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within the last 48 hours.
The Keene Chorale will be the first choral group to sing in the new Park Theatre in Jaffrey, N.H., which opened in August of this year. The Chorale will also be offering two performances: Saturday, December 11, at 7 p.m. at the Park Theatre and Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. at its traditional venue, St. Bernard Church on Main Street in Keene.
For its first full concert since 2019, The Keene Chorale will sing parts I, II, and III of G.F. Handel’s Messiah, directed by Maestro Cailin Marcel Manson. The Chorale will be joined by the New England Repertory Orchestra, and soloists Evangelia Leontis, soprano; Megan Roth, mezzo soprano; Joshua Collier, tenor; and Nicholas Tocci, baritone. Tickets are $7-$25 and can be ordered at keenechorale.org or at the door (for the December 11 show only). For both performances, audience members must show proof of vaccination and be masked.
Keene High School’s Combined Choirs will perform a winter concert Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. at the Keene High School auditorium featuring traditional holiday favorites by the concert chorus, a cappella choir, vocal jazz and the student-led group, Amplitude. A cappella choir alumni will especially enjoy the open invitation to join the group on-stage in singing the annual favorite traditional carol, “Shepherds, Come Now Leave Your Sheep.” The Keene High School concert band, and string and jazz ensembles will perform their holiday concert the following Tuesday, December 14, also at 7 p.m. at the Keene High School auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.
Norway Pond Festival Singers in Hancock will present its Noel on Norway Pond concert for two performances Saturday, December 18, at 1:30 and 4 p.m. at the Hancock Meetinghouse.
“This concert program (contains) songs that reflect the spirit of the season,” said director Jody Simpson. It will feature the Boston a cappella group, Renaissance (“Ren”) Men as guest artists along with the Norway Pond Festival Singers, a group of 30 women. Tickets to that concert are $20 and can be ordered at musiconnorwaypond.org/tickets after Thanksgiving Day. Masks must be worn. Norway Pond’s Junior Mints, also known as the “kiddo chorale,” a group of singers ranging from 6 to 15 years old, will present Caroling on the Common Wednesday, December 22, at 4 p.m. at the Hancock town common. It will feature three trumpet players from the New England Conservatory. Audiences are invited to bring their own non-flammable light source.
Peterborough’s Monadnock Chorus will also offer two performances of its winter concert, titled In Terra Pax, on December 11 and 12, at 4 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Tickets are $20; call 603-513-8818 or email monadnockchorus@gmail.com for more information.
The two concerts will be the chorus’s first with Colin Mann as artistic director. He is also director of choirs at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, MA. Mann replaces Matthew Leese, who took the position of director of vocal music at Keene High School.
The centerpiece of the concert is British composer Gerald Finzi’s 1954 composition, “In Terra Pax” (“peace on earth”).
“The piece has interested me for a long time,” said Mann. “It juxtaposes text from Poet Laureate Robert Bridges with Biblical passages from Luke. The baritone soloist narrates the Bridges text. He is more like the common man and the soprano soloist is like an angel singing. It is a retelling of the Christmas story of Gabriel hearkening the shepherds when they arrive in Bethlehem. It’s about new birth and reflection.”
The piece features Boston soloists Thomas Valle-Hoag, baritone; and Brianna Robinson, soprano.
The chorus will also perform “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” by Finzi’s contemporary and friend, Robert Vaughan Williams. Valle-Hoag will once again be baritone soloist for this piece, which will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra.
“A fantasia is a seemingly-improvised counterpoint of many familiar melodies coming together to create something larger,” said Mann. “(The piece consists of) three English carols with a blizzard of notes that emulate blowing snow to transition between each carol.”
Composer Felix Mendelssohn’s “There Shall a Star” from his oratorio, “Christus,” is also on the program.
“The chorus depicts this rising motion looking up into the stars—it’s very romantic,” said Mann.
Rounding out the selections are a spiritual by Rosephanye Powell, “Have You Seen the Baby Jesus?” and an Israeli folk song, “Mi Ze Hidlik,” which Mann said depicts “shimmering, sparkling candles” and features the harp to create color and texture.
“Building back community and synergy is the most important thing we can do together, and singing is such a conduit for this type of community-building,” said Mann. “Live holiday concerts, people singing together in harmony and thinking about poetry is nourishing. We hope it will make a difference in the region.”