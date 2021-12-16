Holiday Benefit Concert at the First Congregational Church in Swanzey

SWANZEY—Not only will you experience a festive program of holiday favorites at the concert at First Congregational Church of Swanzey this weekend, you’ll be helping support a robust music program that continues to grow each year.
The church’s holiday benefit concert featuring the First Congregational bell choir, vocal ensemble and an array of soloists and instrumentalist is happening this Sunday, December 19, at the church.
It is one of two annual benefit concerts the church hosts featuring the “singers and ringers,” with all proceeds going directly to the music program in the form of new music, refurbishment of handbells, robe and folder repairs, piano tunings, organ maintenance, summer musicians, and other related operating costs the music program encounters throughout the year.
The concerts have been the focus of the church’s music director and organist, Kyle Trombley, since he started in his position as a 16-year-old high school student.
“The music program didn’t have much of a presence then,” said Trombley, now a Keene State College student earning a degree in music. Trombley is also a student collaborative pianist and teaching assistant, and offers music academic support and performs in ensembles including concert choir, concert band, vocal consort (early music renaissance ensemble), and opera workshop. Trombley has extensive experience working with local organizations, including Raylynmor Opera, the Keene Lions Club (their annual musical), New Hampshire Dance Institute and MoCo Arts; and in semi-professional and professional work with events ranging from Broadway musicals to performances at large venues like Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House.
This year’s concert marks the fourth such event—although last year’s holiday concert was cancelled due to the pandemic.
For the first concert he directed, Trombley began inviting some of his high school friends to participate. All musicians performing in the holiday concert are volunteer, many in middle or high school, and this year, several Keene State College students and some professional musicians will perform all different styles of music.
“(The concert) adds a collaborative piece so necessary in building connections with the community,” said Trombley, “and it’s good experience for performers to fill community service requirements or put on a resume.”
The program will feature a mixture of traditional hymns, popular holiday music and other standards as well as a performance by a jazz trio led by Noah Ramirez. The church’s vocal ensemble and bell choir each have six members.
One highlight is a performance by professional violinist, 19-year-old Rowan Gemma. Gemma, currently a sophomore at Boston Conservatory at Berklee pursuing a Bachelor of Music in violin performance, is a member of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and recently gave his international solo debut in Rome, Italy as a first prize winner of the Grand Prize Virtuoso International Music Competition. In the last five years, he has performed in venues such as Symphony Hall, Carnegie Hall, Sanders Theater at Harvard University; and he is first violinist in the Keene Chamber Orchestra.
Also performing in the concert will be two trumpet players, Mike Vlachos and Thomas Randall.
Vlachos is a junior studying at Keene State College as a music education major on the instrumental track and has been playing trumpet for 12 years, participating in numerous jazz, concert, orchestra, and wind ensembles. He was recently awarded the John Phillip Sousa Band Award in 2019 and is a part of the National Association of Music Educators at Keene State. Randall is a sophomore music education major on the instrumental track, also studying at Keene State.
Several Keene State College students on the choral track toward a music degree will serve as soloists in the concert, including James C. Slipp, Lära Germana, Elise M. Lowe, Amelia E. Guarino and Amber R. Farrell.
The holiday benefit concert is Sunday, December 19, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. Light refreshments will be served after the concert. For more information, call Cathy Shanahan at the church office at 603-352-6689 or email office@swanzeyucc.org.