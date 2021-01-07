Hitting the Slopes…Restrictions Apply

Ski mountains everywhere are gearing up big time for a very COVID-19-oriented season this year. Those in and around the Monadnock region have already implemented several rules and regulations that appropriately adhere to the New Hampshire ski area guidelines.
Some of these new changes include reduced lodge capacity, restricted lift tickets, and the requirement that reservations be made in advance before heading up to the mountain. When gearing up for some winter fun on the peaks, it’s important to check out each resort’s website before making the trek, so riders can enjoy the experience to the best of their abilities during these uncertain times.
As mountains begin to open up for the winter season, skiers and snowboarders will be required to wear masks and adhere to proper social distancing. Mountains like Pat’s Peak over in Henniker or Crotched Mountain in Bennington have successfully enforced some of the recommended state guidelines, including buying lift tickets and making online reservations in advance. This kind of “know before you go” mindset is crucial amid the pandemic: many resorts are either limiting their lodge capacity or closing down their lodges altogether, so skiers and snowboarders should be prepared to gear up in their cars or in the parking lot.
According to the Ski NH (skinh.com), there are several aspects to take into consideration when planning a trip to the mountain this year…
Plan ahead. Make sure to call ahead or check out the mountain’s website so you are aware of particular protocols or guidelines. Purchase tickets and passes in advance or at least before you leave home. Only pack the essentials for your time on the trails — gear bags and extra belongings should be left in the car, as many lodges are limiting their capacity or restricting lodge access altogether. Your car will be your new base lodge.
Have a mask on you at all times. Cloth face coverings are required while inside any ski area lodge or building, outside waiting in lines, on chair lifts, or any other public location where social distancing might not be accurately feasible. Make sure to practice social distancing on the trails or inside the lodges. And very importantly: STAY HOME if you are feeling sick!
Although there are plenty of restrictions this year, mountains are still trying to maintain some semblance of normalcy. Pat’s Peak (patspeak.com) has added around 400 seats outside (in addition to limited indoor seating) complete with propane heaters as well as ice igloos and shelters to serve as a wind relief spot. The resort has also installed outdoor heated bathroom facilities for those who want to avoid going inside the lodge altogether. For the more tech-savvy folks, the Henniker resort created an app where skiers can purchase tickets, order food and get the latest updates and information about the mountain’s conditions.
Cannon Mountain over in Franconia will have food and beverages available in their lodge but will operate on a strict grab-and-go style (no coolers allowed), with 45-minute allotments on the tables that are reservation only. Crotched Mountain in Bennington, will only have cashless transactions for all points of sale, so make sure to prepare accordingly when heading to this resort.
It’s important to prepare for longer wait times, too, when it comes to riding ski lifts. Resorts everywhere are implementing strict no-sharing-with-strangers policies on the lifts; guests can ride with the people they came with, but will not have to ride with people they don’t know. Lift lines and mazes will be larger to accommodate the six-foot protocols between riders (just be prepared to wait for a longer period of time in between rides). The “arrive together, ride together” mindset will hopefully help keep everyone safe and healthy during this rather strange ski season.
As mountains everywhere are taking all the necessary precautions for their riders to have a safe and healthy experience this ski and snowboard season, don’t be discouraged to spend a day at the mountain. Many of these resorts rely on New England winters to get them through the off-season; with a mild November this year, most ski areas had to delay their opening days and are struggling to keep the snow on the ground with the rather warm winter in the region so far this year.
Skiing and snowboarding is a one-of-a-kind experience here on the East Coast. Spending some time outside on a beautiful January day is a great way to support the local economy while curing those winter blues.