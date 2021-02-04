Hitting the Gym… at Home

Losing weight and getting in shape top most resolution lists every new year. Fitness centers and gyms are typically in their glory by now, with an increase in memberships and exercise equipment and spaces constantly filled with people. But life right now is anything but typical.
A visit to the gym looks vastly different than it once did, which has prompted a decline in memberships. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many people are opting to go the fitness route at home. It’s simple enough, although for some, home-based workouts lack the motivational gym atmosphere. But don’t let this curtail your fitness resolutions — there is a solution that can ultimately bring the gym to you.
Creating a home gym isn’t as daunting as it may first seem. Start with identifying your fitness goals. Are you looking to simply lose excess weight, or do you have specific targets you want to meet? Do you want to just start building muscle mass and firming things up? Or perhaps a combination weight loss/body-sculpting plan?
With those goals in mind, think about the ways you would be working toward them at an outside gym or other fitness facility. For example, would you be using a treadmill, a stationary bike, or some other cardio machine? How about weights? Knowing exactly what will help you reach your goals will allow you to tailor a space specifically to your needs.
Treadmills allow walkers, joggers and runners to maintain their workout routine year-round, despite the snow-covered roadways New England winters produce. Stationary bikes do the same thing, as do stair-steppers and elliptical machines.
According to Garage Gym Lab (garagegymlab.com/ultimate-guide-budget-home-gym), this type of equipment gets expensive, so gently used machines are a great alternative. As long as they’re in solid shape and good working condition, your body won’t know the difference between older and newer models. Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are good places to find equipment regionally; you may get lucky by searching garage sales and estate sales too.
There are some local stores that offer exercise and cardio machines. Total Fitness Equipment — with locations in Keene and Brattleboro — sells all kinds of fitness machines for all levels and users. But for now, they’ve paused online sales, so customers are asked to contact the stores for product information, showings and to stay updated.
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Keene touts treadmills, stationary bikes and weight benches, in addition to other accessories needed to build a home gym. There are a few other stores based just a bit outside of the Monadnock region — Precision Fitness Equipment in Nashua and Pro Gym Supply in Merrimack among them — that offer online shopping and curbside pickup or delivery.
These stores (and so many others online) also offer equipment for strength-training. Benches, barbells, free weights, dumbbells, resistance bands and kettlebells are fitness tools that can be easily adapted to any space.
Once you’ve established your fitness goals and the machines and equipment you’ll need to reach them, it’s time to determine the best space in your home that can accommodate it all. A spare bedroom or vacant basement area are ideal for a home gym. Design and lay out the equipment in a way that works and looks best for you. An unused garage is another prime space for gym equipment.
If non-machine exercises — yoga, jump roping, etc. — are in your plan, make sure to establish an area in the home that can allow for that needed extra space. There are a whole host of treadmills and other such equipment that fold up for easy storage, so if you only have a partial or small space or room available to use, don’t worry.
Regardless of the room or space, proper flooring will be key, especially for those who plan to use part of their home gym space for weight-lifting and non-machine aerobic exercises. The floor must be durable enough for frequent use, but also have enough cushion to keep your feet and body supported. Rubber matting is highly recommended, and it can be pretty inexpensive too.
For some, the atmosphere at a gym can enhance motivation. It’s easy to re-create that at home. Hang up a large mirror on one wall, adjacent to motivational photos on another wall. Bright lighting is important, too, and if possible, try setting up a TV or music system to create a fun environment for yourself. Pretty soon, you won’t need to leave the house to go to the gym.
New year, new you!