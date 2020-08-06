In our last puzzle column, I revealed that T. P. James, the spiritualist conman who lived in Brattleboro in the 1870s, hid hundreds of little treasures along trails in southern Vermont and New Hampshire, before he fled to Boston. His notebooks, which were discovered in his residence in the Union Block building, contain many puzzles, anagrams and cryptograms that reveal exactly where these treasures of modest value lay hidden.
Because James was a hoaxster, it is humorous (and perhaps he found it so) that the historic treasure you are seeking is a large glass diamond. It is truly a thing of beauty, and yet, if you solve the anagram, you will see why it is an especially well-chosen object, given the nature of what inspired him to create this adventure. If that makes no sense, I believe it will once you solve the puzzle.
The anagram may have been printed in either 1878 or 1879 and is based on historical events in Brattleboro. Once you have unscrambled the letters, the text will tell you exactly where the glass diamond is waiting for you. However, it says nothing very concrete about which trail it is on. To figure that part out, you will either need to know something about local history or will need to do a simple Google search.
The diamond was either washed in alcohol (to sterilize it) by T. P. James, or, much more recently by faculty members at the University of Brattleboro. Either way, it is clean.
If you find this treasure, please consider replacing it with something (made of all-natural materials) for the next treasure seeker to find. These kinds of items can be found at Experienced Goods in Brattleboro and More Than a Thrift Store in Keene, both of which are non-profits, making their communities a better place. Be sure to follow T. P. James’ example, and wash any treasure you leave with some disinfecting alcohol before you set it out. This is a strange request, made in strange times. Thanks, and good luck.
Ether si a eltilt darolira
atth detrats pu hits ayer
Yamn lepoep evah gobuht toscks ni ti;
Tyeh gimht esol gnithyreve, I eraf.
Os I koto a prit pu eth crakt
thwi a slags “minadod” i gid og
Sti gib dan lecar dan filutubea
sa a rewolf ni eth wons.
I dertsta morf eth namstwach chask*1
dan duresaem neshci yamn erom morf ereth
114,048 fo meht
liwl teg you grith dan equars.
Hewn oyu levart hatt raf morf eth manthwac
oyu liwl ese a trevluc fo regy tenos;
Klaw oyu won cabk tabou 300 senich
reewh eth orcren crok snatds elano.
I gud redun eth roncre crok*2
dan tes eth donmaid yaslef ni
dan ereth ti tiss, gintwai rof oyu
esmo tyubea orf royu nik!
Editor’s notes: *1 T. P. James used this structure as a reference point. It was possibly built in 1878, and no longer exists. However, Dr. Balderdash of the University of Brattleboro, has determined it was located exactly where the kiosk at the southern trailhead is located today... Treasure seekers can use this southern kiosk as the reference point they need to locate the treasure site.
*2 In T. P. James’ time, this rock was flat on the ground. However, a maple tree has grown roots around this stone and pried it up, revealing the diamond’s hiding place, for those who know where to look.