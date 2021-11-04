Hip-hop Artist Perception Profile

Keene hip-hop artist Christopher Veal, stage name Perception, appreciates diversity of outlooks on life.
“(The name) Perception comes from looking at every situation from a different perspective,” the 22-year-old said. “How someone sees something isn’t the same as how you see it.”
Veal’s perspective starts with his upbringing in Keene, where he said he grew up experiencing a great deal of emotional turmoil.
He remembers first being touched by music when he was in kindergarten and heard “Mockingbird” by Eminem.
“It was the first song I liked,” he said. “I would listen to it on my CD player on the bus.”
He made what he called his first attempt at songwriting at only 7, inspired to express his feelings about his mother being involved in a very serious automobile accident.
By the time high school came around, he was enrolled in an Individualized Education Program.
“I didn’t like high school until music was added (to my IEP),” he said. “It’s the only thing that would keep me focused.”
During that time, his influences included Tupac Shakur, Nas and others.
“As a kid I listened to a lot of 50 Cent,” he said. “Everything he spoke about (in his music), he lived.”
He counts the artist J. Cole as another inspiration to him.
“He can play with words all day long,” he said. “He can literally talk to you on the track.”
He admires Eminem most for his versatility.
“He can rap slow or fast—he can do anything on a track,” he said. “He’s a storyteller.”
By 2016, Veal released his first song, “The Start.”
“It was me saying, ‘This is what I’m coming to do,’” he said.
The prior year, when he was 15, he started his label, B.A.P. Records, the name of which he trademarked this spring.
It stands for “Buddhist at Peace,” a nod to the meditation practice he began while in high school.
His two nephews and his sister were his test audience in those earliest days.
Then, it was family friend Damon Prince.
“We did some writing together and would rap by ourselves at his apartment,” he said.
In 2017, Veal met fellow hip-hop artist, Dylan Carter, whose emcee name is D-Bo.
“I didn’t have a voice at that time,” he said. “I was creating a different persona. He went over my writings. At that time, I told him to use his regular voice. I got him freestyling, and he inspired me to write more.”
The two wrote a song together, titled “Huh.”
B.A.P. Records, he went on, he established with the help of this group of friends.
“It evolved around the people I consider family, who I can collaborate with,” he said.
Veal released his first EP, “Dusk to Dawn,” (available on several streaming music platforms) late last month on his label. He also had some CDs pressed.
“I’m old-school,” he said. “I can build a fan base with CDs.”
Prince (whose stage name is D-Prince) is on the four-track recording, “Back in the Day.”
“It’s based on what you go through to make it to where you are now,” said Veal.
The EP’s name he thought fitting as it’s named for the consistent work he puts into his music. He works as a roofer by day.
“I go in at 6 a.m. and see the sun and when I get out it’s nighttime again,” he said. “I only have time to work on my music on weekends.”
Veal purchased a high-quality beat maker machine and soundproof booth to mix and master recordings at home and has been collaborating with a producer in the United Kingdom.
“My goal this year was to get in the flow and develop as much content as I could,” he said. “My attempt is to be diverse. I write simple songs with emotion, like ‘Runner-Up.’ It’s me going off that I’m sick of games and fake people.”
His next release will be his single, “Sparks.” It’s a fitting title considering the music career he’s about to launch.
“It’s talking about a come-up,” he said.
Veal’s next step is live performance: He has a show lined up in Keene at Brewbakers Cafeˊ (part of the Nova Arts series) during a variety showcase on December 2; and another New Year’s Eve at the Newport Opera House.