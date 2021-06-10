Mount Monadnock may be one of the most frequently hiked mountains in the world, but it certainly is not the easiest mountain to hike. In fact, most people that I have talked to that have hiked it, were very surprised at how challenging it was the first time they decided to hike up it.
Mount Monadnock is a great backdrop for this region as it is the tallest mountain in this area, and it has a treeless, rocky summit. Because of its prominence, it’s no wonder this mountain got its name, as Monadnock is an Abenaki word that means mountain that stands alone.
This mountain also goes by other names such as Monadnock Mountain and The Grande Monadnock.
Located in the towns of Jaffrey and Dublin, Mount Monadnock stands about 3,165 feet tall. This mountain offers around 36 miles of hiking trails, none of which are easy. All trails to the summit are rated as either moderate or hard.
With so many miles of hiking trails it may be hard to decide where to start. Below is a rundown of the main trails that will take you up to the top of Mount Monadnock and some brief descriptions to help you decide which one you may think is best:
White Dot/White Cross Trail: These two trails are located at the Mount Monadnock Park Headquarters on 169 Poole Road in Jaffrey. These trails are 3.8 miles round trip. They start and end on the same trail but split in between. White Dot is a little bit steeper than White Cross. Many people choose to go up White Dot and down White Cross. Because these trails are located at the headquarters, they tend to be the most traveled, but are also the steepest, so don’t let their popularity fool you into thinking they are easy. These trails are rated as hard.
Old Halfway House/White Arrow Trail: These trails are located off Route 124 on Old Toll Road in Jaffrey. This is a 4.4 mile round trip hike. It offers a little less of an incline than the White Dot and it starts out as a nice road walk for about the first mile. This route to the summit is rated on the more moderate side.
Birchtoft Trail: This trail starts from the Gilson Pond Campground in Jaffrey. This is about a 7 mile round trip hike and would probably take around 5-6 hours to complete. This route to the summit is rated as hard.
Marlboro Trail: This trail is located on Shaker Farm Road in Jaffrey and is about a 3.9 mile round trip. This trail is located at the end of a dirt road that is not maintained by the town or state, so it may be difficult to drive if you don’t have a suitable car. This trail is rated hard.
Dublin Trail: This trail is located on Old Troy Road in Dublin. It is a 4.5 mile round trip. Parking for this trail is a long way down a dirt road which may be difficult in the winter or mud season. This is one of the more moderate trails that brings you up to the top of Mount Monadnock.
Pumpelly Trail: This trail is located on East Lake Road in Dublin and is 8.8 miles round trip. There is no parking lot and there is limited roadside parking for this trail, so keep that in mind when trying to plan this route.
There are also many different side trails you can take and explore and find different views. A full trail map can be found online.
Mount Monadnock is open year round and online reservations are highly recommended for White Dot, White Arrow and Birchtoft trails. Parking for these trails require a parking pass and they are only available on a first come, first served basis, without an online reservation.
Parking passes are $15, plus a $1 transaction fee. To reserve a parking pass online visit https://www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/monadnock-state-park. It’s also important to note that pets are not permitted on Mount Monadnock.
For any other questions, or if you are looking for mountain conditions before heading out to hike, you can call the park directly at 532-8862.