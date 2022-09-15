Hike Bellows Falls - Vermont’s Historic Mill Town

A hike up Fall Mountain in North Walpole offers a bird’s-eye view of Bellows Falls, Vermont, and the Green Mountains beyond. (See ELF 12/14/2018).
But there is an equally impressive perspective on this historic southern Vermont village from the ground level.
With its interesting architecture and historic sites, Bellows Falls has a compact, very walkable downtown area.
I began my excursion on Depot Street at the Waypoint Center which is located next to the canal on the “Island” - a part of Bellows Falls that was split off when the canal was created in the late 1700s.
Inside the Waypoint Center, which is also home to the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, are historic exhibits and information displays about the natural and cultural history of the surrounding area.
Outside the Center is the canal system, which took 10 years to construct.
The purpose of the canal was to allow ships to circumvent the Great Falls and narrow gorge on the Connecticut River. A series of locks lifted boats to a height of more than 50 feet and “carried” them around the formerly impassable section of the river.
With the coming of the railroad, the canal system changed from transportation to a power source for the mills.
Today the canal is dammed to generate electricity at a hydroelectric facility.
From the Visitor Center, I walked across the railroad tracks to check out the Bellows Falls train station (Amtrak).
During the 19th century, Bellows Falls thrived as a transportation and manufacturing hub. By 1851, four different railroad companies ran lines through the village making it the site of one of the most important railroad junctions in northern new England. In addition, Bellows Falls was one of the largest paper making centers in the world. The mills here were the first to use wood pulp, instead of rags, for raw material.
I continued my walk, slightly uphill, on Island Street, and shortly reached Bridge Street.
I turned left and continued to a sign at the concrete Vilas Bridge which read “Bridge Closed.”
Here the Connecticut River narrows at the base of Fall Mountain, a gorge where Native Americans once congregated at Great Falls to harvest migrating Atlantic salmon and shad. It was also the place where, in 1775, Colonel Enoch Hale constructed an open wooden bridge, the first structure across the Connecticut River at any location along the entire 450-mile length of the waterway.
In the rocky gorge 50 feet south of the Vilas Bridge on the west side of the river, you will find the petroglyphs - rounded heads with minimalist features - eyes, mouths - cut into the rocks by the Abenaki. Some of the figures have protuberances that look like antennae.
There has been much speculation - and misunderstanding - as to what the petroglyphs represent. One story is that the carvings might commemorate a successful fish catch or skirmish with the settlers. Another account mentions a warning of evil spirits. But the petroglyphs have been a spiritual site for the Abenaki tribe for ages. Recently, Bellows Falls and the Abenaki tribe received a National Park Service grant to put the petroglyphs into the context of the sacred site for the Abenaki with a more accurate and sensitive description.
Warning. The route to the petroglyphs involves a steep and slippery scramble down the rocky embankment. It can be dangerous and is not recommended for the faint of heart. There are no directional signs pointing the way to the rock carvings and there’s a reason for that. Perhaps the best way to view the petroglyphs is from the Vilas Bridge (bring binoculars). Stand at the end of the bridge and look over the south railing. Yellow paint marks on the rocks show their location.
From the Vilas Bridge I continued my walk on Bridge Street toward the town center. After crossing a bridge that goes over the canal, I visited the Bellows Falls Fish Ladder and Visitor Center next to the Post Office. The Nature Museum (www.nature-museum.org) operates the Visitor Center on behalf of Great Falls Hydro, owner of the fish ladder as well as the hydro facility. Inside are two floors. The fish ladder is downstairs. Upstairs are nature and wildlife exhibits and information about the Connecticut River watershed and regional ecology. There is also a viewing deck which looks out and over the ladder. The water in the ladder is channeled through baffles - tall panels that direct the flow, similar to the movement found in a natural river. On the day of my visit I saw no migrating fish. Although I did see a few “year-rounder” bass.
The Fish Ladder is open during the summer, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 A.M. - 3 P.M. until Labor Day weekend.
From the Fish Ladder, I continued a short distance down Bridge Street to Mill Street which is located between Green Mtn. Graphics and Flat Iron Coop Coffeehouse.
Mill Street moves downhill past the Bellows Falls stone arch tunnel - 278 feet long.
Built in 1851, the tunnel was cut through solid rock under the Bellows Fall Square. The “Square” is the broad central street area of the village. Although the bed carrying the tracks has been lowered a few times, the tunnel cannot accommodate today’s railroad cars.
A short distance from the tunnel is the Adams Grist Mill & Museum. Located in an 1831 gristmill, the Bellows Falls Historical Society Museum contains original gristmill machinery, tools, and equipment, including grain elevators and storage bins. Open Saturdays, 11 A.M. - 3 P.M. June - third Saturday in October.
Beyond the Adams Grist Mill is the Bellows Falls Riverfront Park where you will find walking trails that lead through forest. The River Forest Trail leads uphill to stone labyrinth overlooking the Connecticut River.
Other Things to See:
Bellows Falls Neighborhood Historic District. South of the downtown (The Square). A large concentration of well-preserved 19th century homes featuring diverse architectural styles. Self-guided walking tour brochure available at Waypoint Center.
Hetty Green Memorial.
Known as the “Witch of Wall Street,” Hetty Green was one of the richest women in the world in the early 20th century. She is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as being “the world’s worst miser.”
Green shrewdly invested her large inheritance in real estate, bonds, railroads and mines, parlaying that amount into a fortune ($2 billion today). But she lived a very frugal lifestyle, some say miserly, wearing plain clothing, eating inexpensive meals, and once spending hours looking for a two-cent stamp. When her son, Ned, injured his knee in a sledding accident, Green refused to pay for medical attention. The delay in finding a free clinic took so long that the leg became gangrenous and had to be amputated. After her death, her house fell into disuse and was torn down about 1940. It is now the site of a TD Bank. The Hetty Green Memorial is located in the cemetery behind the Immanuel Episcopal Church on Church Street.
Rockingham Meeting House. The oldest public building in Vermont that still exists in a condition close to its original state. The Meeting House was built between 1787 and 1801 to serve the needs of religious and civic events in the town of Rockingham. Bellows Falls is an incorporated village within the town of Rockingham. King-post timber framing, woodworking details of the exterior, glass panes in twenty-over-twenty windows, pig pen pews. The Rockingham Meeting House cemetery dates back to the 1700s and includes many examples of funerary art. To get there from Bellows Falls, drive 2.8 miles north on Route 5 then continue 1.5 miles north on Route 103. Turn left onto Meetinghouse TH 78 Road. Open daily through Indigenous People’s Day, from 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.
