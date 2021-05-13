Hemlock Wooly Adelgid – Invasive Threat

During the annual spring yard cleanup here at the poorhouse I made a disturbing discovery. An eye-level hemlock bough was decorated with what looked like tiny balls of white wool at the base of the needles. The overall lacey effect was actually pretty, but what it portends for the future of this tree is not a pretty picture. These egg sacs are the work of a tiny aphid-like invasive bug called the Hemlock Wooly Adelgid. If left unchecked this infestation will likely kill the tree in the not so distant future (4 to 10 years on average).
Having discovered the pest on one of my hemlock trees, I started looking at some of the others in my little four-acre piece of New Hampshire. Sure enough, I found some more nearby trees playing host to this pest that sucks the sap from them.
First discovered in the Granite State in Portsmouth in 2000 the bug has now spread to more than half of the state’s towns in nine counties – all except Coos County in the north. My hometown Rindge is one of the 120 towns with known infestations.
The non-native pest with little in the way of native natural controls, tree resistance or predators was first discovered in the United States in a public park in Virginia. It is thought to have been introduced unintentionally with the importation of ornamental Japanese hemlocks.
Over the years the problem spread slowly until the 1980s when it began to kill hemlock trees by the thousands. It is now prevalent in at least seventeen states ranging from the Smoky Mountains to Maine, and, according to the U.S. Forest Service, the pest is causing widespread death and decline of hemlock trees in the eastern portion of the country.
Before it first appeared in New Hampshire state officials reacted with a quarantine affecting hemlock nursery stock and forest products. The quarantine was put in place in 1988 and amended several times in an effort to keep the pest out of the state. That quarantine was eliminated in 2018 as wind and wildlife proved to be uncontrollable vectors for the spread of the pest. It is still illegal, however, to transport infected hemlock material in the state except for the purpose of destruction.
Hemlocks are an important tree species in the state. In addition to being valuable for timber, they are important for aesthetics, privacy, wildlife, water quality and more.
The state is monitoring the spread of the pest and asks residents to report infestations to NHBugs.org and to the Forest Health Program at 603-464-3016. The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands has an action plan that includes monitoring the spread, an inspection program for imported hemlock and an information campaign to educate the public. The state will also make pest management recommendations to landowners.
The state receives some suppression funding which is prioritized to obtain biological controls (predatory beetles) for release on suitable sites on public lands as deemed appropriate. Suitable public sites would likely include state campgrounds, parks and the like. Large extent forest infestations would have a low chance of successful treatment, but small problem areas can be subjected to cultural controls like the removal of the trees and burning the resulting brush or chipping it and covering the chips for several months.
The state’s Best Management Practices encourage loggers to completely de-limb hemlock round wood and power wash equipment between job sites. For landowners with limited landscape trees treatment can include insecticides ranging from oils and soaps to smother the insects or systemic insecticides that make the tree itself lethal to bugs. These methods are best done by professionals. Insecticides do not discriminate between harmful and beneficial insects, but in the case of hemlock trees they do not pose much of a danger to pollinators, since bees are not attracted to hemlock pollen and few flowering plants find the shade of a hemlock suitable growing ground.
In the case of this little infestation on the grounds of the poorhouse, I will report it to the state. Then I will remove infected portion of the trees and add that foliage to the burn pile. I will continue to monitor the problem and at some point I’ll probably harvest the trees for timber and either burn or chip and cover the resulting brush.