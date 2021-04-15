Hemingway Farms/CSA Program

It may be a little early to say (considering we live in New England), but it seems like the winter season is finally behind us. Rainy spring has been poking its luscious head out this week, and April showers bring May flowers, right? Those April showers also bring delicious, locally sourced produce! Local farms everywhere are sprucing up their greenhouses and dusting off their farm stands to get ready for their busiest season. Hemingway Farms in Charlestown is no exception – they are opening their doors this week (April 14th). With six ornamental plant greenhouses for tropical plants, succulents, bedding plants, herbs and perennials, and nine high tunnel greenhouses perfect for tomatoes and other greens, it’s safe to say husband and wife duo Chris and Amy Hemingway are ready to really start growing.
The Hemingways purchased the picturesque Charlestown land back in 2002, and have been expanding their garden vision ever since. Hemingway Farms certainly sells a variety of products – from blueberries and raspberries to 20+ acres of land for vegetables and a farm stand that sells meats, cheese, dairy and bread from nearby producers, it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone at the farm. The produce found at Hemingway Farm can also be found at local stores, co-ops, restaurants and distributors, as well, making them a rather versatile spot in rural New Hampshire. Perhaps what makes them stand out even more as a farm is their Community Supported Agriculture (or CSA) program.
CSA programs place an emphasis on connecting the community with local produce. These programs vary throughout the country, but the process of subscribing to a farm’s produce for the season stays consistent in any CSA model. Hemingway’s CSA program allows community members to purchase shares late in the winter or early spring, before the fresh fruit and veggie season really kicks off. The rates are rather modest – think of the subscription as payment up front for the farm. With early subscriptions, the Hemingways can purchase the products they need for the growing season (seeds, greenhouse supplies, heating oil, insurance, etc.), as well as pay their employees for the labor that goes into growing and tending to the product. It’s a win win, really – the farm gets to provide the best for their customers, and the consumer gets deliciously fresh and locally sourced produce at an extraordinarily reasonable rate while supporting their community.
“We have two different style CSA programs,” co-owner Amy Hemingway explained. “Our traditional Produce CSA and our Farmstand CSA.”
Hemingway described the Produce CSA as a weekly produce share that is “picked and packed by farm employees of what is in season that week.” There is a different selection of fruits and vegetables each week, and can include strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries when they are in season. Thursday is the official pick-up day for Produce CSA. Folks can sign up for 12 weeks (currently $275 a share before 4/15), 18 weeks (currently $395 a share before 4/15), or a 9-week-biweekly option (currently $210 a share before 4/15). By purchasing a share before April 15th, customers can potentially enjoy their weekly or biweekly produce well through October. The earlier you buy in, the cheaper it is.
“Produce CSA is popular with people who enjoy a wide variety of vegetables, or who enjoy trying something new that they may not have had before,” Hemingway said.
Farmstand CSAs, on the other hand, serve more like a store credit. People can purchase a half share ($250) or a full share ($500) at a modest discount, and use the full credit throughout the season for whatever they’d like. This store credit applies to anything they sell at the farm, including the farm stand (plants, veggies, baked goods, locally sourced jams and maple syrup, holiday décor, etc.). Purchasing a full or half share by 4/15 ensures a 4% savings ($480 and $240, respectively).
“This option is really popular with people who like to stop in regularly and pick up just what they need at the time,” Hemingway explained. “It’s extremely flexible.”
Whether it’s fresh produce or locally sourced products, buying into a local CSA program is extremely beneficial to the farmer and the consumer. Hemingway Farms will be open regularly through the beginning of November; the farm will re-open during the weekend of Thanksgiving, giving customers plenty of options well through the holiday season, so grab your reusable bags and get to shopping! Besides, who doesn’t like a weekly trip to a beautiful farm stand with products ripe for the pickin’?