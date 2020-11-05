Helping Animals… One Paw at a Time

In July 2018, Monadnock Humane Society (MHS) answered a call from the Cheshire County Sheriff’s office to help remove a number of pets in an eviction situation in Marlborough. They had no idea what was in store, or the deplorable conditions they would face. A total of 52 Labrador Retrievers and a cat were taken into protective custody at MHS that day. It was the biggest case of hoarding/neglect in the organization’s 145-year history.
From the moment MHS was called to assist, Sharon and Wes Wratchford were there and part of the group of staff and volunteers who put everything into ensuring the animals were safe and well cared for.
“We joined in to help with the initial intake, helped in the following months by walking and playing with the Labs, and were present during court proceedings,” Sharon said. “It challenged all of us in many ways but for the next 18 months, MHS never lost focus on helping these animals. Ultimately, these pets were adopted by loving families. It inspired us.”
The Wratchfords, who moved to New Hampshire from Massachusetts after retiring in 2016 from careers in the fast-paced world of for-profit business, decided they wanted to do something meaningful with their time — something that would align with their passion for animals and the bond animals share with humans. They began volunteering at MHS and quickly recognized what an incredible organization it is, made up of people who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of at-risk animals.
“We had quite a bit of previous animal welfare experience, working with different organizations over the years, and when we came to MHS in 2017, we immediately knew we were in the right place,” Wes said. “MHS is the main resource in the Monadnock Region where critical, life-changing and often life-saving services are available to the animals and people of this community. We feel privileged to be a part of that.”
Since the couple began volunteering at MHS, they continue to be involved in many ways — not only as volunteers (doing work such as dog training, event planning and fundraising), but also through various committee work. Sharon is a board member, while Wes serves as chair of MHS’ Board of Directors.
The idea to start a fund began with an unshakable belief that all pets deserve to be treated with love; they give us so much and ask for so little.
“We both grew up with pets in the home — dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, fish and more,” Wes said. “We now have two dogs and four cats who were rescued, and they’re family to us.”
Sharon added, “When we hear about or see situations where animals are abused, neglected or abandoned, it’s heartbreaking and we want to do whatever we can to help prevent this.”
With a combination of passion for animals and a conviction that they deserve love and good care, Sharon and Wes have made a commitment to launch a new anti-cruelty fund at MHS — the Wratchford Family Anti-Cruelty Fund (WFACF) — to make a difference in the future for animals in our community.
WFACF was officially established in September of this year; it’s dedicated to supporting MHS’s anti-cruelty work and the prevention of abuse and neglect and offers assistance with animal hoarding cases.
According to MHS Executive Director Kathy Collinsworth, “the fact that Sharon and Wes want to ensure MHS has the resources necessary to care for these animals is inspiring. This fund will help us give medical, emotional and physical support to animals in our care, especially those who have come from difficult situations. It will also help fund special equipment so we can document cases for potential prosecution, and transport abused animals safely and securely.”
A few weeks ago, the fund was used for the purchase of equipment that will help with animal cruelty/neglect investigations.
“Our staff was [recently] called in to remove multiple cats from a home,” Collinsworth said. “Their eyes and lungs were burning from the level of urine toxins in the air. Thanks to the WFACF, we had the funds available to purchase an ammonia gas level monitor, a PH meter and a specialized thermometer that will help us document situations should there be a need to record unhealthy living conditions.”
Emily Kerylow, director of Shelter Operations at MHS, is extremely grateful to the Wratchford family for their gift to MHS and the animals of our community.
“Their generosity will allow MHS to continue expanding the work of preventing cruelty and neglect to local animals,” she said. “This fund will allow MHS to acquire resources to assist in the investigation as well as financially provide care for the animals, which is often an obstacle in these cases.”
Collinsworth and her team continue to seek funds to support the work of animal neglect/cruelty investigations.
“Having financial resources available to cover special equipment and cost of care for these situations is a huge help,” she said, “and a significant gift not only to MHS, but to the 44 communities that we serve.”
The Wratchford Family Anti-Cruelty Fund compliments two other special MHS funds that were established to meet the unique medical needs of cats and dogs: the Jazzeubelle Fund for dogs (founded by a longtime volunteer and supporter), and the Madden Fund for cats (also founded by a longtime volunteer and supporter). For more information about these MHS funds, and to join in supporting them, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org, or contact Kelly Brigham-Steiner at kellys@humanecommunity.org or (603) 354-4005.