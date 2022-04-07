On Easter Sunday, the Monadnock Region will be raining like…eggs filled with candy.
The helicopter egg drop is back this year, a free event hosted by Next Level Church at its two locations in Keene and Peterborough next Sunday, April 17.
It’s the stuff of dreams: a hovering helicopter will drop 2,500 plastic candy-filled eggs onto a field for children to collect as many as they can fit in their bag. The secret field location will not be announced until arrival at one of the “Easter experiences” at 9 or 10:30 a.m. The entire collection process takes about 45 minutes.
The event marks the first in two years due to the pandemic—this year’s will be the fifth the church has hosted.
Next Level Church has eight locations—six in New Hampshire, one in Massachusetts and one in Florida.
The church began hosting the annual egg drop to offer a fun family event, an engaging environment for children and an encouraging experience for teens and adults.
“It’s a way to reach the community,” said Michael Grayston, Next Level Church’s Keene and Peterborough pastor. To his knowledge, Next Level Church is the first church to host such an event.
“I think we started it, although I can’t say with 100 percent certainty,” he said. “It’s now done in different churches with grace and we are happy to share the idea and for it to be duplicated.”
The egg drop is very dependent on help from volunteers, Grayston added.
“We tell everyone at church that this is the day we need them all to be part of it,” he said. The secret field location is divided into areas for children by age group. The day of the event, there will be other activities, including face painting and a bounce house.
“It’s a carnival-type atmosphere,” said Grayston. It draws hundreds of children each year. Over a 12-year span, the event (all locations) has brought in 7,000 egg collectors.
“It’s a great opportunity for (kids) to have fun,” said Grayston.
The event is open to the public, but each child needs to be registered. Reservations are for children aged preschool through 5th grade.
Next Level Church Keene meets at 570 Park Avenue and Next Level Church Peterborough meets at 700 Dublin Road.
To control crowds and provide a safe and fun event for every child, families must attend one of the Easter worship experiences, which last a little over an hour. The Helicopter Egg Drop will take place approximately 45 minutes after the last church experience on Easter Sunday.
Upon entry, your child will receive a wristband. Prior to leaving they will receive a bag to collect candy-filled eggs at the egg drop field location. Your child must have a wristband to be allowed into the event and onto the field to collect eggs; and doors will open 10-15 minutes prior to each experience time.
If you encounter any problems with the registration process, or if you have any questions about Easter at Next Level Church or the Helicopter Egg Drop, email michael.grayston@nextlevel.church
For more information and to register your children for the 2022 Helicopter Egg Drop, visit www.theeggdrop.com.