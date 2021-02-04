Are you overusing your flat iron, curling wand or blow dryer on your hair? Well, you aren’t alone.
Heat styling can help tame those flyaways and get rid of unwanted frizz. I get it, but heat styling can be very damaging to your hair. In the long run, continuously exposing your hair to heat will cause breakage, frizz and dryness. Every time you pick up that flat iron, curling wand or blow dryer, you are eliminating the moisture out of your hair and making it more susceptible to breakage.
We all want healthy hair but for most of us, going natural just isn’t an option. So, what does a girl have to do to get the hair she desires without leaving it lifeless? There are countless options out there for you to explore but, lucky for you I have compiled a list of my favorite heatless hairstyles to try out! From waves to braids, I got you covered.
Viral Bathrobe Curls: Place the tie of a bathrobe over your head so that it comes down both sides, hanging by your ears. Then, divide your hair down the middle and twist each side around the tie. Secure with an elastic, go to sleep, and wake up with beautiful life-filled curls. Video tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=ht93FsgvnnY.
Over Night Braids: Start with freshly washed hair that has been towel-dried. Prep hair with leave-in conditioner and brush it out. Part hair how you would like it to sit. French braid each section, starting braids as high up as you can (or regular braids will work fine; if you go this route, I suggest separating hair into four sections) leave in overnight. Make sure hair is completely dry before removing the braids. Video tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=tmoIOVr1YoA
Space Bun Method: Brush hair out completely. Create a zig-zag part along the back side of your regular part, separating hair into two sections. Take first section up into a pigtail, twisting hair toward your face over and over until all the hair is in a spiral. Create a bun with your twist and secure with an elastic. Repeat on the other side. Leave buns in overnight (the longer the better) and take them out! Video tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=gYdOfIgsL8U&feature=emb_logo.
Bobby Pin Curls: Grab your bobby pins and your product. Taking a small section of your hair, brush it out and add your product. Take two fingers and twist hair around your fingers, grab your bobby pin and secure the hair. Once all of your hair is secure, allow it to fully dry before removing your bobby pins. Video tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=gYdOfIgsL8U&feature=emb_logo.
Now that we have some options, whether your hair is damaged or unmanageable I challenge you to a week without heat styling. It might sound difficult quitting cold turkey, but I can assure you, you won’t be upset you’ve taken the plunge into a world without heat styling. Plus, the less you are using heat on your hair the more manageable and healthier it will grow.
Please keep in mind when trying out new techniques on your hair that everyone is different. Not all of these techniques will work on everyone, so be patient. It truly is a matter of trial and error until you find what works best for you. I wish you the best of luck on your new hair adventures!