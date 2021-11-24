Heart of the Home

There are few other more nostalgic images than that of a crackling fireplace on a cold winter’s evening. With family gathered around, cozy and warm, the fantasy of a fireplace is one we see romanticized over and over again, especially around the holidays.
So, when the real estate agent first showed me my current home a decade ago, I was thrilled to discover that there was a brick-covered fireplace with a wood-beamed mantel in the cathedral-ceilinged living room. How enchanting it seemed to imagine myself curled up by the fire, reading a book under a fluffy blanket with my sleeping pooch by my side while the snowflakes drifted slowly out my window. I could decorate the hearth and the mantel and make it so inviting for Santa every Christmas.
Fast forward 10 years, and I’ll tell you a sad, sad tale: Do you know that I’ve NEVER, not once, burned a fire in my gorgeous fireplace? I’d like to tell you that I have good reason, but the embarrassing truth is just that I’m scared. I’m straight-up, flat-out intimidated to burn a fire in that fireplace.
I’m no stranger to fire. I grew up with a woodstove. My house now is heated by a pellet stove and I’ve burned umpteen zillion campfires and firepits in my backyard. And the longer I waited, the worse the pressure felt. What was my problem?
I had the best intentions. I scoured used furniture shops for andirons. I even bought three-quarters of a cord of wood off a local guy the second winter I was there. But the years dragged on and on and no crackling fire. No cozy nights with blankets and books.
My problem was that I didn’t know where to start. I didn’t know how to turn my dream into reality. It’s probably too late for 2021, but next year will be different. I’m going to take the following steps to prepare and get ready.
It’s a serious business to maintain a chimney. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), chimneys that aren’t properly cleaned are one of the leading contributing factors to house fires caused by heating sources. Creosote is the main culprit, as it’s the highly flammable residue that builds up as fires burn in the flue that lines the chimney. If sparks reach the creosote or the temperature gets too high, it can cause a chimney fire.
The NFPA recommends that chimneys be swept to remove creosote annually prior to the start of winter and heating season. In addition, a chimney professional should inspect the chimney’s structure and look for cracked or missing flue tiles, cracks in exterior masonry, missing bricks, and damage to the chimney cap.
The chimney cap is crucial. A chimney cap is metal and goes over the top of the chimney to protect it from the elements, as well as critters. A damaged cap should be replaced and any tree limbs that have grown near the chimney should be cut away for safety and airflow.
The damper, which controls the airflow, should also be inspected for proper functioning. The fireplace doors and mesh screen need to be examined as well to ensure that there are not any issues.
You need to be prepared to clean out the hearth throughout the season and to remove the ash from the fireplace floor. Fireplace tools such as a small shovel and broom are necessary, and an ash vacuum can also help. Regular vacuums should not be used to clean up ash, due to the risk of igniting hot ash.
Removing ash properly improves airflow and reduces allergens and odors in the air.
For a fireplace with glass doors, use a paper towel and glass fireplace door cleaner to keep them clear. A brass fireplace surround can be cleaned with a thin film of tomato paste, tomato sauce, or ketchup. Let that sit for an hour and then rinse with hot soapy water, or use a commercial brass polish with a microfiber cloth. Do not use abrasive scrubbing cloths, steel wool, or metal-bristled brushes.
Once your fireplace is ready, all that’s left to do is buy some firewood. Firewood should be stored away from the house to avoid attracting pests. Oak, maple, and birch are several hardwoods that burn best. There are also commercially made fireplace logs, like Duraflame, that can be used in fireplaces.
Once I’ve checked off all these to-do tasks, you can trust that the flames in my fireplace will finally begin to crackle and enchant. It’s time.