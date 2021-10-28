From old houses to dilapidated barns to cemeteries tucked away in the woods, the Monadnock Region has no shortage of eerie places.
Do spirits lurk in some of them? It’s Aaron Potter’s job to find out.
Potter is founder and lead investigator of the Keene Paranormal Research Society, which looks into possible paranormal activity.
The group investigates on behalf of clients who think their properties might be haunted, as well as checking out other locations it learns about.
Potter said he and his team don’t leap to conclusions.
“We don’t just call everything paranormal,” he said. “We figure it out first. If we have an experience, we debunk it [by seeing] if we can recreate it.”
Along with private homes, there are some notable spots on his radar. One is the Sumner Knight Chapel in Woodland Cemetery, Northeast Division in Keene.
“I’m still looking through the full history of that place, but ... there’s always been a rumor that this older spirit woman will wash your mouth out with soap if you swear near the chapel,” he said. He hasn’t experienced it himself, he added. But he said he has spoken to someone who reported hearing children’s voices and footsteps there.
He also mentioned the Madame Sherri Forest in Chesterfield. Visitors can still find the stone remains of a house where a New York City costume designer and her husband threw lavish parties in the 1920s. It later fell into disrepair, and then burned down.
Potter described one mysterious experience he had there. One day, he was standing amid the ruins when a bottlecap on the old fireplace suddenly leapt in the air and landed seven feet away.
“There was no wind, and there was no animals around, and I couldn’t debunk it” by recreating the bottlecap’s flight, he said. “So, I just chalked it up as an experience, and it could have been paranormal.”
Another time, he said, he caught a voice on a digital recorder there saying something like “Keep talking, you’ll see,” or “Keep taunting, you’ll see.”
While he hasn’t investigated it yet, he recently came across another intriguing spot in Keene — a building on West Street with a plaque indicating that an early settler, Deacon Josiah Fisher, was killed and scalped at that location in July 1745.
Various other local places have also been rumored to be haunted, according to the website hauntedplaces.org. The sites listed within 20 miles of Keene include a couple hotels, more cemeteries, the Amos J. Blake House in Fitzwilliam and buildings on the Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University campuses.
At Keene State, rumors swirl around Huntress Hall. According to a 2016 story in the student newspaper, Huntress Hall is said to be haunted by its namesake Harriet Huntress, rolling around in a wheelchair. The article said creaking sounds were first reported during World War II, when male Navy trainees were housed at the formerly all-female residence hall.
In addition to conducting an on-site investigation, Potter said his team researches the history of a location when looking into possible paranormal activity, to understand the lives that played out there.
For example, he said, for a Revolutionary War-era fort, you’d want to know how many soldiers fought and died there. “Or if it’s a jail that you’re investigating, maybe how many inmates lived there?” he said. Old hospitals, too, will have many sad stories behind them.
“It’s just a matter of the story, and just what kind of lives the people lived during those times,” he said, “ ... and why they’re still haunting or why they’re still stuck in that location.”