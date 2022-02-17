One hundred years ago, a Brattleboro native named Fred Harris built a ski jump on a hill above Cedar Street.
Today, the hill is named after him, and the event he started in February 1922 has seen national championships and Olympians.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend. Along with the usual festivities, organizers have released a book commemorating the centennial, installed a sculpture of a ski jumper in downtown Brattleboro and included other homages to the event’s history.
Dana Sprague, one of the event’s organizers and its official historian, said it was important that the book be the definitive account of Harris Hill, and its creators strove to get all the facts right. Those efforts seem to have paid off, he noted.
“I gave the book to quite a few old-timers — guys in their 70s and 80s and 90s — and they couldn’t find any mistakes,” he said. “So we were really happy with that.”
The story begins with Fred Harris, the founder. When he took up skiing in the early 1900s, it wasn’t a widespread hobby in the U.S., according to the book, called “Harris Hill Ski Jump: The First 100 Years.”
An adventurous figure — he made the first known slalom descent of Mount Washington, and once flew his grandmother in a plane for her birthday — Harris founded the Dartmouth College Outing Club and, in 1922, the Brattleboro Outing Club.
That same year, he had the ski jump in Brattleboro built. At a cost of $2,200, the project entailed clearing trees, smoothing the slope and building steps up to a wooden trestle.
The first competition, on February 4, 1922, took place before an audience of about 2,500.
The ski jump first hosted a national championship in 1924. In the coming decades, it saw vigorous competition, according to Sprague.
He recounted one period, from the late 1930s to the late 1950s, marked by four top athletes — the Norwegian brothers Torger and Arthur Tokle, who emigrated to the U.S. in 1939 and 1947, respectively; Lake Placid native Art Devlin; and Brattleboro’s own Merrill “Mezzy” Barber.
They were “the four best jumpers in the country, and they were friends, and they would have friendly competitions almost every weekend,” Sprague recalled. They all badly wanted to “retire” the trophy at Harris Hill — that is, win the event in three separate years.
Torger Tokle became the first to achieve the feat, in 1942. Three years later, he would be killed in Italy while serving in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
1951 was something of a showdown. Three contestants, including Barber and Torger’s brother Art, had two wins apiece.
Barber set a personal record, but was nonetheless bested by Art Tokle.
“That competition that weekend drew 164 jumpers, 10,000 people,” Sprague said. “It’s the biggest jump we’ve ever had.”
Devlin then notched three wins between 1954 and 1957 to become the third person, behind the Tokle brothers, to retire the trophy. (Barber never did.)
Over the decades, the ski jump has evolved and faced challenges. It was canceled three times during the 1930s due to a lack of snow, and again from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II.
Lack of snow canceled the event again in 1980 and 1981. Later that decade, snowmaking equipment was installed to prevent that from recurring, according to the centennial history.
The event faced an existential threat in the 2000s, when the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association said the event could not hold any more sanctioned competitions because the old starting tower was unsafe.
The events were canceled in 2006, 2007 and 2008 as an organizing committee raised some $600,000 for renovations to the ski jump. More than half of that came from a private family foundation, the Manton Foundation, whose representatives reached out after seeing a press release about the 2008 event not going forward, according to the foundation’s website.
With a new starting tower, launch ramp and other upgrades, the ski jump reopened in 2009. Competitions have been held annually since, with the exception of last year, due to COVID-19.
Sprague said the sport of ski jumping has changed since the 1920s. The equipment is better, the hills are safer and better groomed, and athletes’ approach to the sport has shifted as well.
“It used to be that big strong guys would jump the furthest, but now it’s more about technique, and a lot of the best jumpers are really light,” he said. “ … You see the jumpers in the air and stuff like that. It still looks very similar. But it’s more of a finesse than a brute strength type of sport. And people really use the air currents and the hill to their advantage.”
And while the Harris Hill Ski Jump has evolved, too, its place in the sport continues.
“All the past jumpers that I talk to have really fond memories of Brattleboro,” Sprague said. “I stay in touch with jumpers from all over the world, and they love to come to Brattleboro. We draw a big crowd, a lot bigger than most of the jumps in the country.”
For a complete listing of all the events of the Harris Hill Ski Jump 100th Anniversary weekend, including all-new, free events on Friday night, visit https://harrishillskijump.com/schedule-information