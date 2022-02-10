Harps from the Heart

Joellen Knight learned how to make harps in 1989. She had just relocated to the Walpole area and didn’t have a job. With a background and education in the arts as a sculptor and teacher at Mount Holyoke College, Knight had most recently been in a convent before her move.
Harold Westover, a retired priest, hired her for $5 an hour and taught her how to make the instruments. He was 70 when they met and had made his first folk harps in the 1970s, but had held this lifelong interest since his childhood.
His harps were in high demand. “We couldn’t make them fast enough,” Knight recalled.
A great many of Harold and Allene Westover’s harps were used for therapeutic purposes. There is one that is played in the oncology department of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, she noted.
In the 1970s, the couple was able to visit the basement music room at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts where the curator allowed them to measure a Flemish harp from the 1500s. Allene drew pictures of the harp and from those measurements and drawings, Harold reproduced it.
“It was the best-sounding harp,” she said, and professional harpists were in awe.
The Westovers would hold workshops in Montreal, teaching others to make harps. And they weren’t even upset when they learned a company overseas had disassembled one of their harps in an effort to copy and reproduce it.
“There were no secrets,” Knight said. “They gave away everything. They believed the more people who make harps, the more people will be playing them.”
Now 76, Knight is carrying on the Westovers longstanding musical traditions. Her harps are all handmade and the materials are American-made and “American-grown,” she emphasized, with nothing coming from any further away than Pennsylvania. The wood she uses comes from Vermont.
Every harp she makes is unique because the wood is always unique, she explained. Other brands of laser-cut harps are mass-produced to all be identical, each one just like the last.
Knight’s harps are indeed a labor of love. Each harp takes about two to three weeks to produce, although she can make small ones in a week. It’s a multi-step process, each step not to be rushed.
She starts by looking at the grain of the wood and cutting out the harp pieces. Her primary wood is cherry, but she also uses maple and walnut, which are all hardwoods. She makes the soundboard from a Baltic birch solid ply.
If there is any carving involved, that will take a few hours as well, she noted. Then there needs to be time allotted for the glue to set as the pieces are assembled and for each coat of the polyurethane to completely dry. The strings may need to be hand-dyed and need time to settle.
“I watch a lot of PBS,” she joked of the lengthy waiting times required of the process.
Her workshop is unheated, so in the winter she wears a hat, coat, and gloves to cut the pieces and then moves the rest of the steps indoors to her kitchen table by the woodstove because the wood needs to be kept at a temperature of 55 degrees. Right now, her table is covered with files and glues, she chuckled, and the occasional curious cat.
“If you make a harp that could almost break by pulling on the strings, that creates the best sound,” she explained. “You need that tension.”
She doesn’t charge a lot for her harps, she said, just enough to cover the costs of materials. She gives many away for free to schools, churches, and various groups. In the past few months, she has made quite a few peace and healing harps, perhaps indicative of the unsettled times, or what she refers to as a need for healing.
“We’re responsible for one another and need to be kind and promote healing,” she said, adding that she is a pacifist who was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and feels privileged to have heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak in 1964.
The pandemic has been a challenging time for many and although her harp building benefitted from the many months of isolation, she sadly lost her partner, who was at Maplewood Nursing Home, 10 days into lockdown, to causes unrelated to COVID. She has spent many days working on her harps uninterrupted over the past two years, and even built a new bed from some leftover cedar wood.
“This is not a business and I want to keep it that way,” she said, although she will take on a custom design from a customer if it is for what she feels is a good reason. “I like to play with the wood. It’s not something you do as a business. You do it as an artist.”
Now 76, Knight has also passed on the craft of harp making to other artisans, walking in the footsteps of her mentors, the Westovers. She welcomes visitors to her workshop, and to see her harps on display and for sale at Walpole Artisans, at 52 Main Street in Walpole, where she volunteers a couple days each month.
She’s been involved with the artisans’ collective since 2015 and has five or six harps there of various sizes available for purchase. Her prices at the shop are at wholesale and range depending on the complexity of the harp.
Also available at Walpole Artisans is the book, “Teach Yourself to Play the Harp,” by Sylvia Woods. It was written 30 years ago and is still being published. Available for $15 to $20, it’s a resource that Knight recommends for anyone who wants to learn to play the instruments that she so lovingly creates.
“I do it for pleasure,” she said of her craft and the harp’s overall ability to heal. “I love what it represents.”
To view more of Knight’s harps, visit walpoleartisans.org/joellen-knight or call her at 603-756-9745 for more information.